Sign the petition: End child labor, expand asylum for unaccompanied migrant children

A bombshell report by The New York Times exposed a staggering number of migrant children in forced labor at manufacturing and production companies associated with major brands like Hearthside Food Solutions, Fruit of the Loom, Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, J.Crew, Frito-Lay, Ben & Jerry’s, General Motors, Ford, and more.

Required to work long shifts in dangerous jobs like roofing and slaughterhouses, migrant children forced into these situations are at higher risk for injury or death. At least a dozen migrant children have died under these conditions since 2017.

These unaccompanied minors should have been released to sponsors committed to ensuring adequate care for them. However, under pressure from the Biden administration to quickly move kids out of shelters, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) often released kids to adults without proper vetting—essentially trafficked them into this grueling work.

Exploited migrant children have been forced to attend school and carry a full workload, some working the night shift and then hustling to class in the morning, some not enrolled in school at all. And while the Department of Health and Human Services was supposed to keep track of these minors and their sponsors, The New York Times’ exposé revealed that the agency lost contact with one-third of migrant children. This is child labor abuse in America, plain and simple.

