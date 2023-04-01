Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: More on the Trump indictment

Donald Trump is upset because he's facing a jury of his peers, and he feels he has no peers.

Tom Watson/Substack:

What Trump's Indictment Really Means This sordid case is merely the first motion in a lengthy legal drama (criminal and civil) that will continue until Trump’s death, and quite likely beyond it. The indictment of former President Trump on what is being reported as more than 30 felony counts of falsifying records with the intent to defraud is being widely described as both unprecedented and historic. Both descriptions are true, but perhaps not in the obvious ways in which the media is currently framing them. Yes, the indictment of a former President has never happened before. But remember, Trump ran as a “billionaire businessman” and the prosecution of business fraud, money laundering, and various forms of thievery, conniving, tax evasion and extortionate criminal activities comprise the bread and butter of prosecutors from Maine to San Diego. There’s nothing unusual about this case from that perspective. And yes, the indictment itself is also historic. Sadly, the nation’s history is defiled with the name “Trump” on the pantheon of the U.S. Presidents and we must include him as a historic figure, now facing a criminal trial. Put it in the history books for sure. But I think this sordid case is merely the first motion in a lengthy legal drama (criminal and civil) that will continue until Trump’s death, and quite likely beyond it. Election fraud. January 6th. State cases. Federal cases. Civil cases. The fraudulent nature of his business. The depths of the criminality of Trump and his family - his company and his gang of political collaborators - will eventually be explored in court. That’s truly unprecedented.

Steve Clemens/Semafor:

Everything you need to know on Donald Trump's indictment While Republicans were ready for war, Democrats tended to take a more restrained tone. A number of prominent House members, including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, cited the indictment as proof “no one is above the law,” and urged Americans to let the process play out. Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif., who represents a competitive district, warned that Americans should “neither celebrate nor further divide” in response to the charges, and that Trump was entitled to due process. The White House declined to comment, and is likely to try to stay far away from the developments to avoid the appearance of politicizing the moment. “We have a saying in our business: When your opponent is digging themselves into a hole, stay out of the way,” Democratic pollster Celinda Lake told Semafor, who noted the development would hurt Trump with independents.

This video is a look back at last week’s Trump Waco rally, knowing that Trump is indicted:

x Until there's a GOP leader who doesn't sound like this, I'll keep arguing that the GOP is an unreformable toxic waste dump. The American system of government requires parties that believe in the rule of law, and this party, clearly, does not believe in anything like it. https://t.co/FspAwB97se — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 31, 2023

Rachel Roubein/WaPo:

All you need to know about the latest Obamacare ruling Insurance companies don’t typically revise their plan offerings in the middle of the year, and the main insurers lobby sought to assure the public that they “should have peace of mind there will be no immediate disruption in care of coverage.” And the Biden administration is expected to appeal, though the White House and the federal health and Justice departments would only say yesterday that federal officials were reviewing the ruling.

x Editor: interview experts about their opinion about the merits of something no one has seen https://t.co/ieN6IjRzeu — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisKC) March 31, 2023

Matthew Gabriele and David M. Perry/Modern Medieval:

A Neo-Medieval War on Universities Administrators should learn from history and be a part of the university, not apart from the university History doesn’t repeat, but sometimes it echoes. As teachers, but especially as medievalists who have spent a lot of time thinking about the relationships between universities and powerful leaders, we’ve been watching the situation down in Florida with considerable alarm. Last week, the presidents of Florida’s community and state colleges issued a statement promising to support the new initiative put forward by Governor Ron DeSantis, and supported by Republicans in the legislature. The state government, following a wider nationwide right-wing panic, has been outspoken against the specter of “Critical Race Theory” and how universities (contrary to all evidence) are “indoctrinating” students. Now, they’re demanding universities provide the names and titles of all Florida college and university employees who do work on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and information on how much they spend on any work (including teaching) in this area. Republicans in Oklahoma have just done the same. In response, the college presidents in Florida pledged that “our institutions will not fund or support any institutional practice, policy, or academic requirement that compels belief in critical race theory or related concepts such as intersectionality, or the idea that systems of oppression should be the primary lens through which teaching and learning are analyzed and/or improved upon.” The statement goes on to say, paradoxically, that suppressing the teaching related to America’s troubled history with race and its lasting impacts will “cultivate a spirit of inquiry and scholarly criticism, and to examine ideas in an atmosphere of freedom and confidence, free from shielding and in a nondiscriminatory manner.” Or to put it more plainly, the Florida College System has pledged to suppress and eliminate certain administrative offices and subjects from their teaching. At least one college has already begun to cancel courses in these areas. What’s most striking about the presidents’ response is that the leaders are over-complying with the directive, and thereby embracing a right-wing talking point about what’s going on within their schools. DeSantis and his Republican allies only made a request for information. The purpose behind that request - to suppress academic freedom - is not hidden, but rather has been made quite clear by their actions and rhetoric. But the Florida College Presidents decided not to advocate up in defense of their institutions, but rather to enforce down, to ignore the very real fears of their faculty and students, to stifle academic freedom and free inquiry on campus. And so history is echoing.

Regarding Ricky Vaughn (pseudonym for Douglass Mackey), see Trial of 2016 Twitter Troll to Test Limits of Online Speech (NY Times). He tried to convince voters to vote for Hillary online to deprive them of their actual vote:

x Mackey's defenders will try to claim he is being jailed for "posting memes" which is a weird way of saying "plotting with his friends to try to disenfranchise minority voters via a misinformation campaign" — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) March 31, 2023

Jerusalem Post:

Will Netanyahu torpedo national reconciliation? Throughout his career the Prime Minister did not appreciate the consensus as a national aim, and sometimes actively derailed it. The volcano erupted at midnight, and by dawn, catharsis felt at hand. The spontaneity, intensity and sweep of the upheaval triggered by one man’s dismissal caught Benjamin Netanyahu so off guard that the prime minister was compelled to do what he wouldn’t do even in the face of countless warnings by jurists, literati, economists, statesmen, generals and spooks: retreat. When news emerged that Netanyahu was suspending the judicial overhaul’s legislation, it became clear that what Justice Minister Yariv Levin uncorked in one TV address produced one unexpected climax and three improbable heroes. ... AS NETANYAHU emerges from the past three months’ social mayhem, his situation demands three things: soul searching, humility, and a spirit of reconciliation. Millions are convinced he lacks all three.