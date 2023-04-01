Death toll from latest wave of tornadoes rises to 25

A family evacuates their neighborhood on March 31, 2023 in Little Rock, Arkansas..

The last week has brought a series of storms to areas of the South, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic. A fresh wave of storms on Friday night and into Saturday ‘brought destruction to over a dozen states, and as rescue workers pick through the debris, they have now identified at least twenty-five deaths.several dozen more remain missing.

Those deaths occurred from Arkansas, where a powerful tornado tore a path across Little Rock, to the town of Greenwood in Delaware. Several tornadoes remained on the ground for an extended period , causing damage to a broad area. The outbreak of tornadoes left people dead in Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. The conditions that generated the storms are similar to those which caused an outbreak of tornadoes last week in Mississippi.

Those conditions are not over. The National Weather Service is predicting more rain will develop over Texas on Sunday, and some experts are calling for a high possibility of additional powerful storms in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. But right now, for communities across the eastern half of the nation, it’s time to search, tend those who were injured, and to mourn.