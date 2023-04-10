Take action: Republicans want to invent charges against Biden—to deflect from and defend Trump

Republican responses have largely mirrored the ones described last week by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer in an appearance on Fox and Friends.

I'll tell you one of the things that I don't think's been picked up a lot that's going to be a problem: I had two calls yesterday, one from a county attorney in Kentucky and one from a county attorney in Tennessee. They were Republican, obviously, both states are heavily Republican. They want to know if there are ways they can go after the Bidens now. They've opened up a can of worms, they've set precedents now that we can't go back on.

That's right: Local prosecutors in Republican strongholds are now looking to just entirely invent charges against prominent Democrats—including the first family.

This eye-for-an-eye strategy is not only morally bankrupt, but also politically myopic. By framing the legal system as a tool of political warfare, the GOP is effectively undermining the rule of law that serves as the foundation of our democratic society.

RELATED STORY: Republicans threaten frivolous prosecutions of prominent Democrats in retaliation for Trump charges

The GOP's insistence on revenge only demonstrates the party's continued allegiance to Trump, even in the face of potentially criminal behavior. Rather than uphold their duty to the Constitution and the American people, Republican officials choose instead to fan the flames of discord and mistrust. And in their quest for political vengeance, Republicans are willing to jeopardize the integrity of our legal system.

It is crucial to recognize that this is not just a matter of a political disagreement. It’s a direct threat to the principles governing our nation. The GOP's proposed retaliation is not based on the merits of any alleged crimes committed by Democrats, but instead, it’s fed by an insatiable desire for retribution. The idea that local prosecutors should manufacture charges to target political opponents and their families is antithetical to the pursuit of justice and due process.

RELATED STORY: House Republicans bet everything on loud investigations of Democrats. It's not going so well for them

We must remain vigilant of the GOP's response as the legal drama surrounding Trump's indictment (and the other cases swirling around him) unfolds. Thus far, Republicans have continued politicizing our justice system and insisting on retaliation. What they forget is that nobody is above the law, even former presidents. The justice system must be allowed to work, and Trump must be treated like any other defendant facing the same charges.

Regardless of political affiliation, it is up to all Americans to reject the politics of retaliation and reaffirm our commitment to the rule of law.

Sign if you agree: Republicans must not invent charges against Joe Biden in retaliation for charges against Donald Trump.