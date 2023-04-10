Tennessee House speaker who pushed to expel Democrats needs to answer questions about where he lives

While reporters are asking Republicans questions about that, they could add questions about what appears to be a far more serious violation by the Republican Tennessee House speaker, Cameron Sexton. Popular Information’s Judd Legum reports that Sexton doesn't seem to live in the district he represents. While members of the U.S. House are not required to live in their districts (though it usually helps), it’s different in the Tennessee House: There, the state constitution specifies, “Each district shall be represented by a qualified voter of that district.”

But while Sexton has maintained a condo in a retirement community there since selling a larger house in 2020, Legum uncovered lots of evidence that he really lives more than 100 miles away, outside Nashville, in a district represented by a Democrat. Evidence like Sexton’s child attending a school outside Nashville. A neighbor told Popular Information, “He says he lives here, but he's not here.” Sexton shows up some weekends and occasionally over summer school vacation, even though the legislature is only in session from January to April.

In addition to apparently violating the state constitution, Sexton appears to be fleecing the taxpayers of the state. During the legislative session, he claims a higher per diem rate available only to members representing districts more than 100 miles from Nashville to account for their hotel stays. Sexton represents such a district, but since he seems to live right in the Nashville area, he shouldn’t need the per diem to cover a hotel room. He also claims mileage expenses for his supposed travel between his district and the Capitol. Between the 2022 legislative session and expenses Sexton claimed for other travel back and forth during the rest of the year, he claimed $35,369 in expenses, while the Democrat who represents the district he appears to actually live in claimed less than $5,000.

It’s open to debate whether it’s worse to expel two members of the opposing party for “decorum” because they staged a peaceful protest or to lie about where you live and claim a per diem as if you lived in the place you claim to live rather than the place you really live. But the latter is firmly against the rules as written. Don’t look for Tennessee Republicans to take action against one of their own, though. They’ve made clear that’s not how they operate.

On Monday, the Nashville Metro Council will vote on reinstating Jones to the seat he was expelled from; if two council members vote against it, Jones will face a four-week waiting period. A vote to reinstate Pearson to his Memphis seat is expected Wednesday. In the meantime, around 140,000 people in heavily Black areas of Tennessee are without representation in the state House.

