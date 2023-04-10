McCarthy’s team is splintering, and Democrats can help break it apart

That’s got people talking again about one potential way for House Democrats to step in and save the day—using a discharge petition to pass a clean debt ceiling solution. Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, who served as Budget Committee chair when he was in the House, tells the NYT that House Democrats should start the process now. “I do think it is important to lay the groundwork for a discharge petition because it is a complicated process, so you need to plan ahead—meaning now,” he said. “Having a backup would be a good strategy and, if necessary, would put pressure on House Republicans.”

Yes, the key is planning ahead, and if this were to be a truly viable plan that planning would have happened a couple of months ago. This legislative trick bypasses House leadership and the Rules committee to force a vote on a bill that the majority of the House—218 members—agrees upon. That’s the first problem—Democrats would need five Republicans willing to buck their party and agree to it. Then there are more hurdles, most of which involve time. It takes 30 legislative days—days when the House is in session—after it’s introduced before backers could even start getting the 218 signatures on it to force it out of committee and to the floor. Even then, there are another nine legislative days on the front end after the bill has been successfully discharged before it can be considered.

As of now, the debt limit could be hit any time between June and September, depending on revenues from this tax season and other factors. And as of now, there are just 44 legislative days scheduled in the House between now and Aug. 1, with all of August and nearly half of September scheduled for recess. That leaves very little wiggle room—just five days—for this option to work. Five days that McCarthy and team could easily take away through various other procedural maneuvers.

Van Hollen concedes that even if it is introduced the first day members are back from their current recess, April 17, lawmakers couldn’t start getting signatures until June 21. Given the slim chances for this to work, there still might be some value to Democrats trying it. It would be a chance for Democrats to demonstrate just how intractable the GOP is on saving the global economy by keeping the U.S. from defaulting on its debt—they have to be forced to do it. That is if five Republicans who want to avoid disaster can even be mustered.

It theoretically could put more pressure on a fracturing GOP, if Democrats were able to peel some Republicans away. It would certainly highlight the fact that McCarthy and team are continuing to flail, without any solution of their own to get out of the mess.

It’s a highly unlikely option for solving the debt crisis problem, but it is probably still worth putting out there. It would have to be introduced pretty much immediately, however, to be taken seriously. In the meantime, President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats need to keep the pressure on McCarthy and team to come up with their budget and their solution. That pressure might just break them.

RELATED STORIES

Progressives scored a monumental victory in Wisconsin Tuesday night when Janet Protasiewicz flipped a pivotal seat on the state Supreme Court, and we've got plenty to say about it on this week's episode of The Downballot. Not only are the electoral implications deeply worrisome for Republicans, the court's new liberal majority has the chance to revive democracy in the Badger State by restoring abortion rights and striking down gerrymandered GOP maps. It truly is a new day—and one we've long awaited—in Wisconsin.

We're also delving into the fascinating politics of Alaska with our guest this week, former state Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins. Jonathan recounts his unlikely journey to the state House after winning a huge upset while still in college before explaining how Democrats, independents, and even a few Republicans forged a remarkable cross-partisan governing coalition. We also get an on-the-ground view of what Mary Peltola's stunning special election victory last year looked like to Alaska Democrats.