Supreme Court Justice Thomas' Republican donor buddy also collects Nazi trinkets

The first report of Clarence Thomas’ “billionaire benefactor” and his collection of very dark artifacts was published by The Washingtonian on Friday. It included pictures of some of Harlan Crow’s displayed Nazi swag, including a sheet of stamps from the Third Reich with Adolf Hitler’s face on them, framed in glass. There are Nazi linens folded and displayed in his home. He even has two paintings by Adolf Hitler that he proudly showcases next to paintings by Norman Rockwell.

The images were reportedly captured by people who have attended dinners and functions at Crow’s home, and The Washingtonian interviewed them as well:

“I still can’t get over the collection of Nazi memorabilia,” says one person who attended an event at Crow’s home a few years ago and asked to remain anonymous. “It would have been helpful to have someone explain the significance of all the items. Without that context, you sort of just gasp when you walk into the room.” One memorable aspect was the paintings: “something done by George W. Bush next to a Norman Rockwell next to one by Hitler.” They also said it was “startling” and “strange” to see the dictator sculptures in the backyard.

Oh yeah, there is also Crow’s backyard, which is home to the “Garden of Evil.” It includes statues of historic dictators like Romania’s Nicolae Ceausescu and Yugoslavia’s Josip Broz Tito. But don’t worry: According to Crow, he has this garden set up because he despises communism and fascism. Of course, as writer Adam H. Johnson pointed out, this Garden of Evil does seem to have some very obvious omissions.

x Would seem like an automatic first ballot garden of evil candidate imo. Very strange he is not there. Nor is Mussolini. — Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) April 10, 2023

And as podcaster Rob Rousseau wrote:

x Welcome to my Garden of Evil, where I keep statues of Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Tito & Che Guevara. For the signed Mein Kampf, beautiful Hitler artwork, or precious ornate Nazi napkins, you'll have to come inside, where I live, surrounded by these artifacts, which are uh, also evil too — Rob (@robrousseau) April 9, 2023

Here’s a picture of Harlan Crow’s garden collection.

x The “Garden of Evil” dictator statue garden at the Harlan Crow Library. pic.twitter.com/5zpZpfOQoC — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 8, 2023

Right-wingers like Jonah Goldberg, editor in chief over at The Dispatch, were quick to defend Crow, claiming “It's not a tribute to evil or something to be mocked. It's an attempt [to] commemorate the horrors of the 20th century in the spirit of "never again." Harlan Crow is a deeply honorable, decent, and patriotic person. He's not the strawman Thomas haters are trying to make him.” As people quickly pointed out, Crow is “a minority investor in The Dispatch and a friend of the founders.”

Intellectual wannabe Ben Shapiro, the kind of right-winger who calls everyone who disagrees with him antisemitic but seems to love apologizing for most right-wing antisemitism, tried to defend Crow’s collection by saying that “a reason you might own this stuff is to remember the things that you hate.” Like napkins and stamps!

x Ben Shapiro defends Harlan Crow's Hitler artifacts and dictator statues: "I mean, that seems like a reason you might own this stuff is to remember the things that you hate" pic.twitter.com/A4hm7x9nif — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 10, 2023

Maybe it is as simple as that. But then again, Crow seems to have done a good job securing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for his collection. So what does that say about him? What does it say about all of the conservatives Crow has donated to and “collected” at his home for big-money fundraisers, like Marco Rubio?

