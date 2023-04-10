State Rep. Justin Jones is sworn in (again) after unanimous Nashville council vote to reinstate him

Shortly after returning to the TN House, Rep. Justin Jones was called upon by House Speaker Cameron Sexton and delivered his first speech as a newly reinstated representative.
“Mr. Speaker, I want to welcome the people back to the people’s house. I want to welcome democracy back to the people’s house. That on last Thursday, members of this body tried to crucify democracy, but today we stand as a witness of a resurrection of a movement of a multi-racial democracy that no unjust decision will stand.”
And addressing the Republican members who voted to expel him, Jones said:
”I want to thank you all, not for what you did, but for awakening the people of this state, particularly the young people. Thank you for reminding us that the struggle for justice is fought and won in every generation.”
He concluded by shouting: “Power to the people.”
