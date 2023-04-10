Trump cues up another loss as he appeals judge's order to Pence to testify to grand jury

Donald Trump and Mike Pence, 2020

Mike Pence has said he will comply with a judge’s order and testify to a grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Trump, though, is going for one more court loss with a long-shot appeal of the order for Pence to testify.

Trump’s efforts to invoke executive privilege to prevent his former administration officials from testifying before a number of probes have not gone well, but hope, or maybe delusional ego or just the plain old will to delay, springs eternal. CNN reports that seal filings at the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals don’t show Trump seeking an emergency intervention—although Pence could be called to testify as early as next week—and that a Trump lawyer was seen at the courthouse on Monday.

