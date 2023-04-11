Cheers and Jeers: Tuesday

Cheers and Jeers for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Note: Today is National Pet Day. Be sure to give all your furry and feathered family members a big hug. Or, if your pet is a porcupine or a skunk, perhaps a friendly wave.

By the Numbers:

4 days!!!

Days 'til the National Day of Silence: 3

Days 'til the Dairy State Cheese and Beer Festival in Kenosha: 4

Percent of Americans polled by AP-NORC who oppose cuts or price hikes for Social Security and Medicare, respectively: 79%, 67%

Date on which Judge Janet Protasiewicz will be seated on Wisconsin's Supreme Court bench: 8/1/23

Jobs added in March: 236,000

Reduction in mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants since the EPA’s Mercury and Air Toxics Standards were adopted in 2012 under President Obama: 90%

Years since The Exorcist, The Sting, and American Graffiti were released: 50

Puppy Pic of the Day: In Los Angeles……Saved!!!

CHEERS to the U-turn heard round the world. I'm writing this on Monday morning, but I'm confident enough in my psychic abilities to know beyond all doubt that today…er, yesterday…the Nashville city council took a voted and agreed to send expelled-by-Republicans-because-he's-Black Representative Justin Jones back to the Tennessee state House. And in an amazing bit of legislative jiu-jitsu, Jones used a little-known procedural tactic—originally passed by the GOP during the Scopes Monkey Trial—to single-handedly get all the Republicans in the chamber permanently expelled for failing to enter the chamber without their knuckles dragging across the floor. Today the new Democratic majority will pass all the good laws and repeal all the bad ones, as Tennessee becomes a new beacon of liberalism and a blue state for decades (at minimum). Please don’t hate me—it's a gift.

P.S. Told ya...

x WATCH: Justin Jones takes the oath of office & is officially State Rep. Justin Jones again. And he’s back stronger & better & with a bigger platform than ever before. I hope Republicans in Tennessee sleep well tonight, because Rep. Jones will never go away.pic.twitter.com/E8vfqqsLgD — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) April 10, 2023

A gift, I tell you.

CHEERS to today's edition of Gee, Tell Us How You Really Feel. Courtesy of the president of the American Medical Association, responding to Friday’s abortion pill ruling by Texas judge Assface McJesusfreak:

“Today’s court decision from a federal district court in Texas staying longstanding approval of mifepristone flies in the face of science and evidence and threatens to upend access to a safe and effective drug that has been used by millions of people for more than 20 years. Sorry, ladies, but you can’t take the one on the right anymore because a judge says that God says no. The court’s disregard for well-established scientific facts in favor of speculative allegations and ideological assertions will cause harm to our patients and undermines the health of the nation. By rejecting medical facts, the court has intruded into the exam room and has intervened in decisions that belong to patients and physicians. The court’s rebuff of scientific facts also undermines informed decisions, erodes trust in institutions, exacerbates social divides, and places individual and collective health at risk."

This has been today's edition of Gee, Tell Us How You Really Feel.

CHEERS to landmark legislation. One week after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., President Johnson signed a companion bill into law 55 years ago today called the Civil Rights Act of 1968, aka the Fair Housing Act. The following housing issues became no-no's:

Johnson signs the 1968 Civil Rights Act. 1) Refusal to sell or rent a dwelling to any person because of his race, color, religion or national origin. 2) Discrimination against a person in the terms, conditions or privilege of the sale or rental of a dwelling. 3) Advertising the sale or rental of a dwelling indicating preference of discrimination based on race, color, religion or national origin.

The law was expanded in 1988 to include disability and family status, and again in 1993 to prohibit the throwing of lawn darts at the Re/Max blimp.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

CHEERS to four more years. Considering the relentlessly-grueling nature of the presidency among those who take the job seriously, it's a sign of his resilience that Joe Biden, even at 80, seems to make the job look nearly effortless. I guess being seasoned, intelligent, fact-based, and dedicated to the practical benefits of good government is a decent combination of qualities to have for longevity behind the desk. So I say give him his second term. So does he:

President Biden on Monday said he plans on running for reelection in 2024, but he’s not yet ready to make an official announcement. Biden spoke with NBC’s Al Roker for a “Today” show segment on the White House Easter egg roll. Roker asked the president if he had plans to host more of the events in the future, a nod to his reelection plans. At yesterday’s White House Easter Egg Roll. “I plan on at least three or four more Easter egg rolls. Maybe five. Maybe six, what the hell? I don’t know,” Biden said with a smile. … I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,” Biden responded.

Good. Nobody should be announcing until the fall, Republicans included. These goddam endless election cycles are among the many things killing us. When a new president functionally gets one year per term to get anything done, it's a recipe for voter apathy and government stagnation. So thanks for the tease, Joe. Circle back with us in, say, October and we'll haul out the confetti cannons.

CHEERS to the master of the mashie. The 2023 wearer of the Green Technicolor Dreamcoat was decided at the Masters golf tournament Sunday: Jon Rahm from Spain won all the marbles—3.2 million of them, to be precise. There were a lot of good shots made, as usual, but this’ll be the most enduring “swing” from the tournament (no one was injured):

Our condolences go out to Brooks Koepka, who finished second and limps away from Augusta with only $1.9 million in his pocket. Some days it's all you can do to pay the rent.

Ten years ago in C&J: April 11, 2013

TA TA LUV to Margaret Thatcher. Always tricky business when people I don’t really like pass on (she was 86). You want to be sensitive to the family and friends, of course. So I'll just say this: Margaret Thatcher was the Margaret Thatcheriest Margaret Thatcher of them all. That's if you don’t count Meryl Streep's Margaret Thatcher, which was even more Margaret Thatchery than Margaret Thatcher's Margaret Thatcher, but only by a hair's breadth of thatch. I believe I have just threaded a needle with skill and dexterity. And now that that's done: Mum, put the kettle on.

And just one more…

CHEERS to the eye in the sky. While we're waiting for the launch of SpaceX's new starship Sparkle Pony I, please enjoy this pleasant distraction: a brand-spanking-new infrared pic of Youranus—aka the "Snicker snicker, titter titter planet"—that the Webb telescope just got developed at Fotomat:

The image is representative of the telescope’s significant sensitivity, NASA said, as the fainter rings have only been captured previously by the Voyager 2 spacecraft and the W.M. Keck Observatory on Maunakea in Hawaii. Uranus [Snicker snicker, titter titter] has13 known rings, with 11 of them visible in the new Webb image. Nine rings are classified as the main rings, while the other two are harder to capture due to their dusty makeup and were not discovered until the Voyager 2 mission’s flyby in 1986. … Scientists anticipate that future Webb images will be able to capture all 13 rings.

If you squint real hard, you might see the new Daily Kos colony where we're developing a secret [Redacted by management]. I can't wait to see the expression on everyone's faces when we launch the [Redacted by management] on Thursday the [Redacted by management] in the year [Redacted by management]. It's gonna be "fart-tastic!" [Not redacted by management, but for the record that’s not the word we’d choose. We prefer “fartylicious.”]

Have a tolerable Tuesday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

