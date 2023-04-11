Join us in action: Absolutely no cuts to food stamps

Every federal SNAP dollar generates up to $1.80 in purchasing power. Taking that money away would only further hurt our economy. President Joe Biden's budget wisely protects food stamps from cuts and calls on Congress to expand the number of people who are eligible for the program. But House Republicans, now reluctant to go after Social Security and Medicare, are demanding spending cuts to food stamps and other social programs that help the poor.

This is unconscionable. Food stamps are an essential social safety net and a means of survival for many in our most vulnerable communities. Whether you have personally benefited from food stamps, know others who have, or simply understand the power of social safety net programs to achieve a thriving economy that puts human needs first, we need to hear from you.

The GOP tactic of holding the debt ceiling hostage to force spending cuts is morally questionable and economically unsound. By targeting SNAP, they risk the well-being of millions of Americans who depend on the program to make ends meet. Additionally, reducing SNAP funding would have a domino effect on the economy as consumer spending, particularly in the retail and agricultural sectors, would decline.

The debt ceiling crisis has devolved into a high-stakes game of political poker, with Republicans gambling on the livelihoods of vulnerable Americans. This cynical approach is antithetical to the very purpose of SNAP, which is to support those who need it most.

As Washington continues its political maneuvering, we must not forget that the decisions made there have tangible repercussions for people across the country. Our collective responsibility is ensuring that programs like SNAP aren't left behind. We must demand that our elected officials prioritize the well-being of their constituents over scoring political points.

We need to hear from you. Write to your legislator and demand they protect SNAP.