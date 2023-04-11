We need to boot an anti-choice Virginia Democrat—and we have a fantastic alternative

Morrissey doesn't just describe himself as "pro-life." He's also an infamous scumbag who's had his law license revoked not once but twice; was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor after having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old receptionist at his law firm; and even left the party to wage a comeback bid for the legislature as an independent—while in the midst of serving his jail sentence.

Aird could not be more different. She's been a tireless champion of progressive causes ever since she first won election to the state legislature in 2015, a victory that, at the age of 28, made her the youngest woman ever elected to the House of Delegates. She's fought to reform our criminal justice system by writing and passing Breonna's Law, which bans police from using no-knock warrants. She spearheaded legislation to reduce infant and maternal mortality by creating the state's first system to certify doulas. And above all else, she's a steadfast backer of abortion rights.

The reason we're highlighting this race is that, in spite of widespread support for abortion access, Virginia Republicans are still eager to restrict it. Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to ban abortions after 15 weeks, and his allies in the GOP-controlled state House are ready to enact his proposal into law. The only thing standing in their way is the state Senate, where Democrats have, on paper, a narrow 22-18 advantage.

But because Morrissey hasn't ruled out working with Republicans to pass a ban, that edge is really only 21-19. What's more, every single seat in the legislature up for reelection in November, and there's no telling what will happen. And in the past, Virginia Republicans have even tried to take advantage of Democratic absences to ram through legislation that would otherwise fail. That's why we need to pad our pro-choice majority now.

And there's really no excuse. The 13th District is solidly blue territory: Voters there favored Joe Biden by a wide 62-37 margin. Its representatives in the legislature should, by all rights, be vocal supporters of abortion rights. We can help make that happen by supporting Aird today.

Let's replace a lousy anti-choice Democrat with a bona fide progressive! Click to donate $20 or whatever you can to Lashrecse Aird today.