Schumer will put Senate GOP on the spot: Choose federal law enforcement or Trump

Barely Speaker Kevin McCarthy is giving Jordan free rein to keep up his attacks on the Department of Justice and FBI and the funding for them. His pinned tweet calls out the “outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance” and says, “I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions.”

That’s a headache for the Republican leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, who wants his team to be running on law and order in 2024. Saying that Democrats are the ones who want to defund the police and the GOP is the only thing standing between them and chaos and lawlessness is key to that effort.

An anonymous Senate Republican aide probably tied to McConnell told The Hill that there will not be support in the Senate for this. “I understand the former president is frustrated, but that’s not going to happen,” the source said.

GOP strategists are pretty unhappy with the push, too. “Just because Democrats want to defund police, I don’t think it’s smart politically or as a policy to say, ‘Well, we should defund the FBI,’” Matt Dole, an Ohio-based Republican strategist, told The Hill.

Another GOP strategist, Whit Ayers, pointed out that there’s a reality-based problem here. “The Department of Justice had nothing to do with this case, the FBI had nothing to do with this case, but we’re supposed to defund two entities that had nothing to do with the case. Does that really make any sense to anyone?” he said. Apparently Ayers has not met the House GOP.

Schumer is going to make the 49 GOP senators vote on whether or not they really do support law enforcement. His nonbinding resolution doesn’t have the effect of law, but will ask the GOP to “recognize the dedication of the people who serve in the law enforcement agencies, condemn calls to defund Justice and the FBI, and reject partisan attempts to degrade public trust in them.”

“The former President and his allies in Congress must not subjugate justice and public safety because of their own personal grievances,” Schumer said.

RELATED STORIES: