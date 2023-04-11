Fox News says Louisville Mayor asking for blood donations was sharing 'political thoughts'

On Monday, a bank employee used an AR-15 rifle to murder five people at Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky. On Tuesday, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg held a press conference along with Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel detailing what was known about the mass shooting event and the condition of the eight other people who were injured. One of the more glaring tragedies reported was that the 25-year-old shooter had legally purchased his weapon one week ago.

Fox News is in a pickle, since most of the news on the planet these days flies in the face of the conservative narrative that Muslim transgender pedophile teachers are trying to organize drag book clubs where they read from Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” and turn toddlers into Chinese communists who hate the Bible.

How would the galactic brain trust at Fox News handle pretending to cover the press conference while also hoping to continue misinforming their audience? By cutting away and then telling viewers that a mayor who was just praising the Louisville community for donating blood was pushing partisan politics. Seriously.