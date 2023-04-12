Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: No Justins, no peace

ICYMI:

x WOW. Rep. Justin Jones is leading a march with thousands of people back to the Tennessee Capitol building right now. This is what democracy & a movement look like. Republicans messed around & they’re about to find out. Sweet, poetic Justice. pic.twitter.com/BarQstTdZl — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) April 10, 2023

Greg Sargent and Paul Waldman/The Washington Post:

Meet the young Democrats waging war on MAGA from behind enemy lines Catalyzing events in U.S. history have a tendency to shape generations of public officials. In the 1920s, Prohibition and the GOP’s depression economics gave rise to the New Deal Democrats. Racial and cultural repression in the mid-20th century spawned classes of lawmakers fighting for the “rights revolution.” In the 1970s, the Vietnam War and Watergate inspired the antiwar “Watergate babies” to run for Congress. It might be happening again: The reactionary turn underway in many red states is beginning to shape a new generation of young Democratic officials, many of whom will one day be the party’s leaders. In these red states, young Democrats are entering local politics and developing public presences in response to the far-right culture-warring unleashed by GOP majorities. New restrictions on abortion and the growing right-wing backlash to LGBTQ rights are radicalizing a wave of Democratic public servants who mostly hail from the Gen Z and millennial generations.

Jill Lawrence/The Bulwark:

x I don't really care about Melania's feelings (do u? etc), but I think no one is really appreciating how notable it is for the Republican Party's main presidential candidate to have publicly lost the support of his own wife and daughter. This doesn't happen https://t.co/y9bu5kpbnY — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) April 10, 2023

The New York Times:

Pressured by Their Base on Abortion, Republicans Strain to Find a Way Forward Some in the party are urging compromise, warning of dire electoral consequences for 2024, while other stances, on guns and gay rights, also risk turning off moderates. Republican leaders have followed an emboldened base of conservative activists into what increasingly looks like a political cul-de-sac on the issue of abortion — a tightly confined absolutist position that has limited their options ahead of the 2024 election season, even as some in the party push for moderation.

USA Today:

US support for LGBTQ rights grows even as gap widens between Democrats and Republicans, survey says “Familiarity makes people more accepting of those rights,” said Melissa Deckman, CEO of the Public Religion Research Institute, the nonpartisan group that conducted the poll. “When you look at Generation Z, more younger people are identifying as part of that movement, so as Americans become exposed to more LGBTQ people, it’s having the effect of making them more supportive.”

x Feinstein presumably doesn't want to be replaced. Committee assignments also must be approved by the whole Senate too. After the party ratio is negotiated each party gets to fill its quotas by custom, but GOP could filibuster. — David Karol (@DKarol) April 11, 2023

Jennifer Rubin/The Washington Post:

Right-wing judges may cripple the GOP Given that [Matthew] Kacsmaryk’s decision has heaped fuel onto the conflagration caused by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Republicans might want to ponder: Is the right-wing judiciary as a whole a threat to the MAGA movement’s viability? It is one thing to gin up the base on invented threats from critical race theory or the “great replacement theory.” But when the MAGA movement’s judges begin to inflict radically unpopular edicts on those outside the right-wing audience, that risks sparking a counter-response: a determined, broad-based movement insistent that the United States not turn the clock back on decades of social progress. Republican setbacks such as the disappointing 2022 midterms, a progressive Democrat last week winning a crucial Wisconsin Supreme Court seat and rising support for abortion rights over the past year suggest that conservatives may have won the battle to stack the courts with ideologues but might be losing the war for public opinion and, ultimately, electoral control.

x New from Pew: 71% of women under 30 say medication abortion should be legal in their state, as do 60% of men under 30; compare to roughly half of both men and women who are 30+ https://t.co/QBgkl4o1oS — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) April 11, 2023

POLITICO:

Dems make major inroads in the youth vote. And it’s not just college kids. If there was ever a news cycle engineered in a lab to animate younger voters — and harden their antipathy toward Republicans — it probably would look like the one we’re living in now. The capper was a Texas judge’s ruling Friday threatening nationwide access to the abortion pill that’s been available for more than two decades. That occurred less than 24 hours after Republicans in the Tennessee statehouse expelled two Black lawmakers for leading a protest over the state’s inaction on gun safety, following a shooting at a Nashville school that left six dead. Those events almost obscured the historic arrest of former President DONALD TRUMP just days earlier. And if the issue of gun safety had been fading from the headlines, another gunman opened fire Monday inside a Louisville, Ky., bank, leaving at least four people dead. After a liberal candidate for a pivotal seat on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court won a special election last week by 11 points, former Gov. SCOTT WALKER acknowledged the biggest reason for the surprisingly decisive result. “Younger voters are the issue,” Walker said. He attributed the increasing leftward lean of voters under 35 to “years of liberal indoctrination.” But the actual data tells a different story, one that requires Republicans to admit that their party’s stance on the issues that matter most to millennials and the subsequent Gen Z — including abortion, which was by far the biggest issue in the Wisconsin special election — is hurting them with voters under 35.

A quote from Playbook (and it doesn't matter what the topic is to be honest):

“Democrats like to worry about everything constantly, and people are like, ‘Should we talk about Trump? Should we not talk about Trump?” one veteran strategist told us last night. “It's not an either/or situation.”

x 1 reason why Chicago beat Atlanta for DNC: "Given the importance of labor to the Democratic Party, [labor argued] convention should not be held in a state that has often been hostile to labor, in a city with very few unionized hotels"https://t.co/NRdMEARB63 — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) April 11, 2023

