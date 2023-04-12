House GOP talks big on repealing Biden's climate bill, but isn't acting

That doesn’t mean McCarthy and team aren’t signed on to the idea. Among the very few accomplishments the House has achieved so far this year are a couple of bills that would repeal parts of the IRA. They voted to repeal the new funding for the Internal Revenue Service that was included in the IRA, a move that would increase the deficit by about $70 billion over the next 10 years if it had any chance of actually becoming law. That was their gift to wealthy tax cheats.

They also passed the “Lower Energy Costs Act,” a giveaway to Big Oil that would repeal key climate parts of the IRA, including a greenhouse gas reduction fund aimed at reducing pollution and creating green energy jobs and a methane reduction program that charges polluters for releasing the greenhouse gas. But full repeal, not so much.

RELATED STORY: House GOP's first 100 days in majority has been pretty darned pathetic

What the maniacs have achieved in their repeal zeal is more rupture among Republicans. “We know from experience that’s not likely the way to go,” Sen. Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican, told The Daily Beast. Sounds like Cramer still has a bit of a hangover from his days in the House when repealing Obamacare was all the disastrous rage among the GOP. “Fine if you want to try something like that once, but … you want to do more than make a point,” Cramer said. “Let’s drill down to the most offensive areas and make adjustments between here and there.”

“If you go to repeal the whole thing, you might have some people that like some parts of it,” he said. “There’s some things that we can work on, that we could target repeal, and then some things you can leave in and I think would advance some of our priorities.”

LIke, say, drug cost savings for people on Medicare, including that $35/month cap on insulin. That’s something in the bill that’s pretty darned popular. All the investments in clean energy are a big win with voters, too.

x NEW from @NavigatorSurvey



Voters strongly support the Inflation Reduction Act



OVERALL: (+45)

- Support: 68%

- Oppose: 23%



INDEPENDENTS (+41)

- Support: 61%

- Oppose: 43%



[FLAG: Only 15% of people say they're hearing A LOT about it] pic.twitter.com/nXWqUwKI3J — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) March 2, 2023

You won’t find many Republicans actually willing to ridicule the idea. But you’re also not going to find many giving it their full-throated support, as is witnessed by the fact that so far it’s only got about two dozen cosponsors, all Freedom Caucus maniacs.

Even Rep. Darrell Issa, who was flogging Obamacare repeal as late as 2017, isn’t touching this one. “I haven’t heard about it, to be honest,” the California Republican told The Daily Beast. “I’m sure there are parts of many bills that people want to reconsider.”

A reliable flame thrower in the Senate, Florida’s Rick Scott, also played dumb when asked about it. He told The Daily Beast that he would “have to go back through” the IRA’s contents before giving an opinion.

Maybe they’re all feeling a little bit burned by their past, epic repeal failure. Maybe they’re all looking at Barely Speaker McCarthy and thinking the last thing he’s capable of doing is shepherding through the complicated messaging of repealing a popular bill. They wouldn’t be wrong.

RELATED STORIES:

House GOP's first 'policy' vote is a gift to wealthy tax cheats, securing Biden's first veto threat

House GOP, which can't even accomplish Congress stuff, grills Yellen over fact Biden has a budget

House Republicans are showing what really matters to them, one repetitive hearing after another

House GOP sets out to prove just how useless it will be for the next two years