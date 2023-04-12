'No Labels' proves it has a label: Pernicious spoiler

Asked if he would run as an independent for president in 2024 with a No Labels endorsement, Sen. Joe Manchin replied, “I don’t rule myself in and I don’t rule myself out.”

Over at The American Prospect, Harold Meyerson’s essay, titled “No Labels’ Real Label: Vanity Candidates ‘R’ Us,” is worth reading in full.

No Labels was founded by longtime Democratic fundraiser Nancy Jacobson in 2010 on the premise that Americans are sick of the extremists the organization says are in charge of both the Republican and Democratic parties. No Labels’ stated mission was to “advocate and educate for greater bipartisan cooperation throughout all levels of government.” In an alternate dimension, this might seem reasonable. To achieve this objective, however, it pushed legislative bipartisanship from the twisted perspective that Democrats are just as bad as Republicans who, lest it be forgotten, vowed from the outset of Barack Obama’s presidency not to cooperate with him on anything and have continued in that mode ever since.

On the surface, No Labels appears centrist. But the bipartisan “balance” of its supposedly “sensible” policy prescriptions align with big portions of the conservative agenda. To offer just one instance, the organization was one of the scuttlers of the original $3.5 trillion Senate Democrats proposed to fund a clean energy transition and policies to combat climate change. And, while No Labels sought funding from some wealthy liberals, it also rang up the likes of ultra-right-wingers David Koch and Peter Thiel, putting the lie to the supposed concern about extremists.

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, who infamously endorsed Sen. John McCain in 2008 but wasn’t removed from his committee assignments by the Democratic leadership for it, is a co-chair of No Labels. As Michael Sherer at The Washington Post reported earlier this month, Lieberman is intimately acquainted with the damage a third party or independent candidate can cause: