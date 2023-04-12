Donald Trump is begging judge to delay his trial (no, one of the other ones)

In Tacopina’s late-night filing, he asked Kaplan for a “cooling off” period between the trial of this matter and the recent deluge of prejudicial media coverage concerning his unprecedented criminal indictment and arraignment in Manhattan. According to Trump’s legal team, three weeks “cooling off” is not enough to ensure that a man who has courted any and all kinds of publicity since the early 1980s gets a fair trial.

In fact Trump’s constitutional rights will be violated, according to Tacopina, if the “jurors selected to hear Ms. Carroll's allegations against President Trump will have the breathless coverage of President Trump's alleged extra-marital affair with Stormy Daniels still ringing in their ears if trial goes forward as scheduled.” But what makes this different from say, Donald Trump’s general appearance hourly in the news cycle for the last eight years?

It is also unique because the volume of coverage surged upon President Trump's recent indictment and arraignment. Over the last month, media coverage related to President Trump spiked by over two hundred percent, with at least 211,000 articles referencing President Trump's criminal indictment.

The filing also notes that the next big day in court for Trump regarding the indictment is Aug. 8, and therefore Trump is asking to move his trial to the end of May in order to space things out. Considering how involved Trump and his Big Lie surrogates were throughout the country, Tacopina’s belief that The Donald won’t be generating legal headlines between now and the end of May could be some real copium. I wonder what he will say if Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis announces the indictments many believe are close to being finalized?

As Community Contributor Charles Jay has written, Carroll’s case against Trump has a lot going for it. Federal judges have allowed into evidence the infamous Access Hollywood tape, as well as the testimony of at least two other women who have made sexual misconduct allegations against Trump.

When Carroll filed the defamation lawsuit back in November 2022, she explained her actions in a statement, saying: “While I can no longer hold Donald Trump accountable for assaulting me more than twenty years ago, I can hold him accountable for lying about it and I fully intend to do so.”

There are a few things we know about Donald Trump, and one of them is that he can become furious when confronted and absolutely apoplectic when confronted by a woman who isn’t on the payroll.

