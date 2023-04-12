Racist threats have been 'pouring into' Manhattan DA Bragg's office since Trump's arraignment

Vice News:

The DA’s office received more than 1,000 calls and emails from Trump supporters since March 18, the day when Trump inaccurately predicted his own arrest, Bragg revealed on Tuesday. Many of those messages have been “overtly racist and antisemitic,” Bragg’s office said. One email read: “Hay George Soros asshole puppet If you want President Trump come and get me. Remember we are everywhere and we have guns.”

Coincidentally, the “Hay George Soros Asshole Puppet” is now available for a limited time at my Etsy store. Supplies are limited, so order now! Ironically, it’s a lot like a Trump puppet, but with considerably less asshole.

Other emails called Bragg “Black trash” and “Aids Infested.” And if the threats were merely verbal, the situation might not be quite so worrying, but on at least two occasions since Trump incorrectly predicted the date of his arrest, his feral flying monkeys have come too close for comfort.

Bragg received an envelope containing white powder and a specific death threat against him. The letter was immediately contained to prevent exposure, and was later determined to contain no dangerous substance, according to a letter Bragg later circulated to his staff. On March 28, a Trump supporter protesting Bragg’s investigation pulled a knife on a family, including two children, Bragg’s office said. The protester, a 39-year-old woman, carried a sign that read: “I support Trump, do you?” The protester was arrested.

Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyers are risibly claiming that Trump’s obvious threats are not actual, bona fide threats. After all, he’s just an excitable boy who gets a tad worked up when he’s cranky.

“These posts are not threats, they are not harassment,” Trump lawyer Todd Blanche told Judge Juan Merchan during Trump’s arraignment. “He has rights, he's allowed to speak publicly.”

Okay, sure. This is happening because they’re “not threats”: “We have maintained an increased security presence in and around courthouses and throughout the judiciary and will adjust protocols as necessary,” said Lucian Chalfen, a spokesperson for New York state courts. “We continue to evaluate and reevaluate security concerns and potential threats.”

One crucial part of Trump’s stochastic terrorism is convincing the wider world—and himself—that he’s a victim. In this case, he’s just an innocent lamb being led to slaughter; literally everyone except for the mean racist Black man can see it.

Here he was with the frozen fish stick fuck himself, Tucker Carlson, explaining how ordinary citizens were weeping like Mary Magdalene at the foot of the cross during his arraignment.

Transcript!

TUCKER CARLSON: Tell us from your perspective what that was like. DONALD TRUMP: “They were incredible. When I went to the courthouse, which is also a prison, in a sense, they signed me in, and I’ll tell you, people were crying. People that worked there, professionally worked there, that have no problems putting in murderers, and they see everybody. It’s tough, tough place. And they were crying, they were actually crying. They said, ‘I’m sorry.’”

Uh huh. Sure. Of all the things that have never happened, that’s the one that never happened the most. I imagine some people may have been crying with laughter, but beyond that, fuggedaboudit.

And if, for some reason, you need confirmation that Trump pulled this whopper from his second-most objectionable orifice, Yahoo! News spoke with one source who claimed literally no one was crying. “Zero. There were zero people crying,” the source said. “There were zero people saying ‘I’m sorry.’”

Well, maybe one dude was crying. But he likely held those tears back until he got on his private jet after his arraignment.

