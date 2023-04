Witness calls ‘b-------’ on Trump’s claims people were ‘crying’ at arraignment

Twice-impeached and freshly indicted former President Donald Trump has a standard mythology about himself. It is somewhat based on the jingoistic, cocaine-fueled action films of the 1980s and ‘90s. In it, Donald Trump is an omnipotent, fearless, and wise leader who inspires deference from all those around him. One of the refrains of this self-delusion is that people are constantly crying around him. Whether it is hardened Navy SEAL veterans and their wives, wizened generals, and calloused laborers, they are all coming up to him “with tears in their eyes.” The only time this seems to be true is when the MAGA world runs into the brick wall of reality and must reconcile how loathsome the rest of the country finds them.

In order to campaign for the Republican nomination while also pleading his case to try and stay out of jail, Donald Trump has reunited with his misinformation enablers over at Fox News. This includes doing an interview that aired Tuesday night with the man that prayed Trump would go away and texted that he hated the Donald “passionately”: Tucker Carlson.

Trump made some of his patented claims during the interview. One of those sets of claims came at the beginning of the interview where he described his experience when he was booked for dozens of federal charges against him in New York City. Trump claimed that basically everybody booking him was apologizing and crying; in fact, “tears were pouring down their eyes.” Not only is this an unbelievable story (and also a strange way to describe crying), but Yahoo! News has a source that says this story is “absolute BS.”

