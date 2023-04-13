Sign to support: For clean energy access across the country, we must start here

The Inflation Reduction Act that passed in August 2022 took historic steps at helping us transition to clean energy. But to unlock its many benefits—including tax credits for U.S. households—we need to build more clean energy, faster.

Failing to hasten the build-out of transmission lines could stall those benefits and forfeit a huge opportunity to curb greenhouse gasses. A recent study shows that 80% of the greenhouse gas reduction benefits from the IRA could be lost if the U.S. does not build any new transmission lines.

We need a lot more permitted transmission lines, but a maze of federal, state, and local permitting processes slows down progress on transmitting clean energy.

“Permitting reform” is a hot topic in Washington, but it has to be done right. The focus cannot continue to be on lining the pockets of Big Oil and Gas with more and/or new fossil fuel projects.

Sign the petition: For clean energy access across the country, we must start here.