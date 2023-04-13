Missouri House goes for banning all the books, strips state funding for libraries

That doesn’t explain why the budget also cuts diversity initiatives in government and education, support for child care, and pre-kindergarten programs, but it’s all of a piece for modern-day Republicans. Because the state shouldn’t be doing anything to make sure the children have nice things. After all, these are the people advocating for what is essentially legalized child rape.

Missouri librarians are cautiously optimistic that the state Senate won’t go along with these cuts. "We are extremely concerned about the elimination of state aid to public libraries by the House Budget Committee," Daniel Boone Regional Library Director Margaret Conroy told the Daily Tribune. "However, we are hopeful that the funding will be restored by the Senate and maintained by the Governor.”

That wildness might just not go over so well with the voters of Missouri if they reflect the opinions of national voters. People love their libraries.The American Library Association commissioned a poll last month, the first they’ve done, to gauge public sentiment on book banks, librarians, and libraries. Guess which one isn’t popular?

“Large majorities of voters (71%) oppose efforts to have books removed from their local public libraries, including majorities of Democrats (75%), independents (58%), and Republicans (70%),” the survey found.

In addition, “Voters across the political spectrum say public libraries (89% of all voters and 95% of Democrats, 78% of independents, 87% of Republicans) and school libraries (92% of all voters and 96% of Democrats, 85% of independents, 91% of Republicans) play an important role in communities and schools.”

“The survey results confirm what we have known and observed: that banning books is widely opposed by most voters and parents,” said Patricia Wong, ALA president. “This truly validates the value and integrity of library professionals at a time when many are feeling burnt out because of accusations made by small but loud groups.”

That would be the small but “enraged” public the GOP is using, Mark Sumner wrote, “to attack public institutions. It’s not about banning specific books, or limiting the content of certain classes. It’s about limiting the channels through which knowledge is transmitted to ones where Republicans can exert explicit, overt control.”

If that means destroying an institution that predates not just the United States but modern civilization, that’s what they’ll try. That might just not be such a popular move with their constituents.