Trump is totally not freaking out about impending NYC deposition

On Thursday, maybe feeling a bit anxious, Trump went to his Truth Social account to rant away, writing:

“Just arrived in Manhattan for a deposition in front of New York State's RACIST, TRUMP HATING Attorney General, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James, in another unjust & ridiculous persecution of The 45th President of the United States. I built a GREAT & prosperous company, employed thousands of people, built magnificent structures all over the World, but particularly in New York, & now have to prove it to this LOWLIFE who campaigned on a ‘I will get Trump’ platform, even before knowing anything about me!”

We all know about you. You don’t have to do any meaningful investigation to know all about Donald Trump. Trump wasn’t done not freaking out, adding:

“I will be heading downtown to meet a Racist who leaked that I would be there at 9:30 A.M. The leak makes it much more difficult for the Police and Secret Service to do their job. This civil case is ridiculous, just like all of the other Election Interference cases being brought against me. If I had a fair judge, this case would have never happened. MAGA!”

Sounds like someone is also stressing out about the suspected next indictment coming down the pike for them in Georgia.

Just like Thursday’s deposition won’t be his first, neither is this the first time Trump has attacked Attorney General James by calling her a “racist.” When the attorney general’s office first filed the lawsuit against the Trump organization, Trump wrote: “Another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, getting almost zero support from the public.”

Someone did some research on Trump’s claims that Letitia James “leaked” this information to the press.

x I found the leaker! pic.twitter.com/48ltchzpHw — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) April 13, 2023

And here’s a more moviefied distillation of Trump.

x So he doesn't like it that it was leaked that he was appearing at 9.30 am, but for those who missed it, he let's them know it's 9.30 am.

Tillerson was right. pic.twitter.com/QlQRbv8aMF — Paul the other one... (@paulcshipley) April 13, 2023

Enjoy this walk down memory lane, with five times the Donald gave his ranting righteous indignant ranting treatment to people pleading the Fifth.

x YouTube Video

And here is a possible preview of what is happening behind closed doors as we speak.

x YouTube Video

RELATED STORY: Trump pleads Fifth Amendment in New York civil probe of Trump Organization

On today’s episode, Markos and Kerry are joined by a friend of the podcast, Democratic political strategist Simon Rosenberg. Rosenberg was one of the few outsiders who, like Daily Kos, kept telling the world that nothing supported the idea of a red wave. Simon and the crew break down his strategy for Democratic candidates to achieve a 55% popular vote in all elections—a number that a few years ago would have seemed unattainable, but now feels within reach.