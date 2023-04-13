Arkansas board applicants required to say which of Gov. Sanders' 'accomplishments' is their favorite

The Arkansas Times:

The application form you must fill out to be considered for a post on state boards and commissions includes this question: “What is an accomplishment of the Governor’s that you admire the most?” If you’ve got 500 words ready to go about how much you love Gov. Sarah Sanders, you could be eligible for a post on the state’s dozens of boards.

As Bailey notes, this spicy nugget was unearthed by Nate Bell, a former Republican member of the Arkansas Legislature who describes himself on Twitter as a “politically homeless conservaterian.” (Sure, he may be an Arkansas conservative, but it’s nice to see that some of his ilk are at least a tad uncomfy with their compatriots’ gleeful embrace of fascism and cults of personality.)

Bailey also took a screenshot of a portion of the questionnaire that asks applicants which book best defines their lives. That section gives them a mere 250 words to elaborate—half the space they’re allotted for their obsequious paeans to Sanders.

So where did Sanders get the idea that eligibility for government service should be based on how much her proto-minions like her? As she would likely tell Big Daddy Don Trump: “You, all right? I learned it by watching you!”

How could any of us forget the obvious Stalinesque tactic Trump used to delay doing actual work during his first full Cabinet meeting? (Bonus points if you can remember which of these fawning twits Trump would later petulantly fire—or attempt to murder—via Twitter.)

Of course, since becoming Arkansas governor, Sanders has been buffing her MAGA bona fides. Following President Joe Biden’s January State of the Union address, she gave a Republican response that Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson called “the weirdest sort of dystopian speech I think I've heard since 'American carnage'"—a reference to Trump’s bizarre inauguration address, which was reportedly penned by either dyspeptic senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller or ChatGoebbelsPT.

Meanwhile, she’s taken note of the revolting right-wing zeitgeist, signing legislation that restricts transgender students’ bathroom use and cribs from Florida’s shameful Don’t Say Gay law.

It’s weird, right? Donald Trump’s future has never been more precarious, and yet Republicans continue to “Single White Female” themselves straight into his political grave, vainly hoping they can secure a place in his black, bloodless knot of a heart.

Sen. Lindsey Graham has even stolen his signature spray-tanned look, apparently hoping that Trump may one day adopt him as his son. Or maybe his caddy. Or his Diet Coke gofer. Or his Diet Coke button, for that matter. (As we all know, Lindsey can squeal like a banshee when he really puts his mind to it.)

Anyhoo, it appears that even as Trump’s flame begins to dwindle, many longtime MAGA adherents, such as Sanders, are doing their darndest to keep his tiki torches burning for as long as possible. You didn’t think they’d just slink away like the cowards they are, did you? We’re gonna need a communal “Silkwood” shower to get all that godforsaken MAGA goop off us—and, unfortunately, it could take an uncomfortably long time.

