House GOP finally comes up with a debt limit offer, and it's ridiculous

The House GOP has refined their ask from their previous demands that Biden undo the whole of his term so far. Now they have put numbers to those demands, which are mostly steep cuts to all but defense spending. They added nuking Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Also making sure people can’t afford to make their homes more energy efficient by repealing some of those tax credits. And, of course, they will demand work requirements for people on social assistance programs. They also want to strip executive branch authority in rule-making on almost everything. So, just a few simple things.

The “Main Street” caucus of Republicans, who cast themselves as the reasonable people, have their own plan, which echoes much of that but also tosses in a “Mandatory Spending Commission” to come up with solutions for “increasing the sustainability of Social Security and Medicare” that “will not include cuts to Medicare or Social Security benefits.” The commission would look at “unnecessary” mandatory spending “unrelated to Medicare and Social Security” to sacrifice in the name of shoring up those programs. In other words, Medicaid.

The White House is not impressed. “If today’s reports are true, Speaker McCarthy is adopting the extreme MAGA House Republican position: threatening our economic recovery, hard-working Americans’ retirement, and catastrophic default in order to force devastating cuts to veterans' health care, education, and other programs that lower costs for working families,” Andrew Bates, deputy White House press secretary, said in response to the reports.

They know this is dead on arrival if it ever makes it out of the House, so that much of it is ridiculous. Even more ridiculous is the timeline they appear to be setting for themselves.

I'm calling on Republicans to pass a STRONG debt limit bill before the end of our April legislative session.



We must work night and day to get it passed. It's time to do what our voters hired us to do: tame inflation.



The American people deserve no less. — Rep. Kevin Hern (@repkevinhern) April 12, 2023

That’s Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern of Oklahoma. The end of the April legislative session is just eight legislative work days away.

What’s more, next week in the House will mostly be taken up by the all-important work of making the lives of trans children even more miserable. They’ll be working on the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act" for most of the week. The bill would amend Title X to ban transgender students from competing in sports designated for women or girls.

The chances that McCarthy can actually get his raucous caucus under control to come up with a debt ceiling plan 218 members agree with are slim enough. The idea that he could do it in eight days is laughable.

