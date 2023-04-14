Cheers and Jeers: Rum and Coke FRIDAY!

You are now below the fold. Ha Ha—OSHA has no power down here.

Clip of Tennessee MAGA Rep. William Lamberth speaking to students calling for a ban on the AR-15 assault rifle in the hallway of the state legislature: It's not about this one gun. If there is a firearm out there that you're comfortable being shot with, please show me which one it is. John Oliver: That is a hall-of-fame shitty response. …It is not a great sign for Tennessee when they punish the ones speaking out against gun violence, while keeping the ones who ask which gun would you be comfortable being shot with. Look, there are pretty clearly two big issues going on here: racism and gun violence, which incidentally in all likelihood will be the name of the next Kid Rock album.

—Last Week Tonight "President Biden has officially declared the covid national emergency to be over. I learned a lot during the pandemic. I learned that people who are most resistant to the government telling them what to do also happen to be the people who most need the government to tell them what to do, and they're ironically the same people who are most supportive of the government telling other people what to do. There were some positives. People helped each other. We found out who in our community cares about others. And maybe most importantly, we have enough toilet paper to last the rest of our lives."

—Jimmy Kimmel x Chicago will host the DNC, now officially renamed: “Da National Convention.” — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 12, 2023 - "Former President Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina said in a new interview that it was a 'relief' to see the final charges against Trump. Alright, you know it's bad when 34 felonies is a relief."

—Seth Meyers “Trump has used privilege and wealth to protect himself from legal accountability at every turn. He has lived his entire adult life in the space betwixt illegal and unethical. He’s in the tier where you get the platinum arraignment package—no cuffs, no mugshot, all-you-can-eat fingerprint ink. You think regular people get to surround themselves with a meat shield of henchmen to go to prison in their place? ”

—Jon Stewart, on Trump’s arrest and indictment

And now, our feature presentation...

-

Cheers and Jeers for Friday, April 14, 2023

Note: Out of an abundance of caution I’m indicting you on all the charges there are. We’ll sort it out Monday.

-

By the Numbers:

8 days!!!

Days 'til 420 Day: 6

Days 'til the Tequila & Taco Music Festival in San Diego: 8

Current inflation rate, following 9 consecutive months of decline: 5%

Percent of Democrats and MAGA idiots, respectively, who say they're definitely interested in buying an electric vehicle, according to Gallup polling: 76%, 17%

Amount Juul will pay to six states (CA, NY, NM, CO, IL, MA) and DC to settle claims that they targeted kids with their vaping products: $462 million

Increase in postage rates since 2019: 32%

Years since Kojak, Barnaby Jones, and Schoolhouse Rock debuted on TV: 50

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: Weekend helper…

-

CHEERS to today's boring correction. Normally I don’t do these for this idiot's claims, since everything that comes out of his mouth spore is garbage. But in this case, since it involves his 34 COUNT INDICTMENT ON SERIOUS CRIMEY CHARGES, I'll make an exception. So here we go. The claim by the 45th AND INDICTED president of the United States about the day he was INDICTED ON 34 CHARGES last week...

“They signed me in, and I’ll tell you, people were crying, people that work there, professionally work there, that have no problems putting in murderers, and they see everybody, it’s a tough, tough place, and they were crying. They were actually crying. They said, I’m sorry.”

…is false.

Former President Trump’s claim to a Fox News anchor that New York court employees were “crying” and apologizing for his arraignment on felony charges is “absolute BS” and doesn’t remotely resemble what took place, a law enforcement source familiar with the details of what transpired that day told Yahoo News. “Zero. There were zero people crying. There were zero people saying ‘I’m sorry.’”

Please update your records accordingly. With tears in your eyes.

CHEERS to C&J Theater. My latest one-act play debuts at the Schubert Theater in August:

[Curtain Up] April 2023, 9am. FOX NEWS ATTORNEYS assemble at a table inside a Delaware courtroom (center stage) ATTORNEY #1 (Barely above a whisper)

Our defense strategy against Dominion Voting Systems'

Defamation lawsuit is working perfectly. ATTORNEY #2

I know. Withholding key evidence was the perfect strategy.

I think there's a hefty Christmas bonus in our future. ATTORNEY #1

Shh shh. Here comes the judge now, probably to dismiss the suit. (Judge enters courtroom, takes seat behind the bench, bangs gavel) JUDGE

Good morning. First order of business: I'm sanctioning Fox News and Fox Corp for withholding key evidence. I'm also appointing a special master to investigate all the evidence withheld, and will likely be imposing additional penalties including censure and disbarment. Whoever thought up this hairbrained scheme is a real idiot. Court adjourned. ATTORNEYS #1 and #2 (pointing at each other)

This was your stupid idea! DOMINION ATTORNEYS (sitting at opposing table)

Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha!!! [Lights Out, Curtain Down]

And then there’s two hours of Philip Glass exit music. My god, how do I do it?

JEERS to the coin-tosser-in-chief. Seventeen years ago this week, George W. Bush, in yet another moment of detachment from reality, proclaimed after 5½ years of utter incompetence: "I'm the decider and I decide what's best." If history may weigh in on that, sir? You sucked at deciding.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

x Ed Fairburn repurposes old maps, transforming them into beautiful, highly-detailed portraits, merging landscape and humanity, reminding us that we are a product of our environment & vice versa



[site: https://t.co/vPKxNdp4JQ]

[IG: https://t.co/GsVMco9OKg]pic.twitter.com/zoZoCb3on0 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 12, 2023

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

CHEERS to wurds. 205 yeers agow tooday, Noah Webster puhbilshed the fuhrst (frist??) Amarrican dikshunery. It hellpd peeple spehlll bettor. (Sorry about that...this is the one day of the year that we let our spellchecker have the keys to the liquor cabinet.)

CHEERS to home vegetation. Our quick roundup of some TV happenings this weekend starts with your choice of: recaps of the Friday news dumps on MSNBC, or new episodes of Penn & Teller: Fool Us! and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (with special guests Penn & Teller) on the CW.

This weekend on the Test Pattern Channel.

Meanwhile the most popular movies and streamers, new and old, are all reviewed here at Rotten Tomatoes. (Renfield with Nicholas Cage as Dracula? I’m there!) The NHL schedule is here, the NBA schedule is here, and the Major League Baseball schedule is here. (Sure, the Red Sox are in last place...but if you turn the standings upside down they’re in first !) The Hall of Fame Cup is on the line tomorrow afternoon during WSOB XIV pro bowling (Fox). And there's also NCAA women's college gymnastics on ABC. Ana de Armas (Knives Out, Blade Runner 2049) hosts SNL.

Not much on Sunday unless you're into American Idol (ABC) or Family Guy (Fox). Other than that you're on your own, seeing as Last Week Tonight's John Oliver has the night off. Now here's your Sunday morning lineup:

Meet the Press: TBA And on Lifetime: Calhoun’s beauty secrets. This Week: Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD); Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Lindsey Graham (The Cult-SC). Face the Nation: Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ); Gov. Asa Hutchinson (The Cult-AR); Rep. Mike Turner (The Cult-OH); European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde. CNN's State of the Union: Gov. Brian Kemp (The Cult-GA). Fox GOP Talking Points Sunday: Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Nancy Mace (The Cult-SC); former U.S. Army vice Chief of Staff; Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.).

Happy viewing!

-

Ten years ago in C&J: April 14, 2013

JEERS to closing the barn door after the horse got out. Politico reports that a former Democratic official thinks that Progress Kentucky's secret recording of a strategy session with Mitch McConnell is making a mockery of Super PACS. Yeah—SuperPACs were so stately and respected before now. I think this calls for creation of a new Super PAC. I'm calling it Super PAC for Freedom from Super PACs Against Super PACs who make a mockery of Super PACs. It'll star Karl Rove wearing a diaper.

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to horse power. You know what officially turns 59 this month? The original pony car, the “car that dreams are made of”—the Ford Mustang:

Making its debut at the New York World’s Fair, the first Ford Mustang proved to be one of the industry’s biggest hits ever, quickly requiring the automaker to fire up three assembly plants—two more than planned—to meet soaring demand. Interest was so intense, then-Ford President Lee Iacocca and Mustang landed on the covers of both Time and Newsweek, a unique coup. x YouTube Video - Yet, the Mustang almost didn’t happen. The car was rushed to market only after another major Ford product program collapsed. … Ford’s designers and engineers worked feverishly to pull the project together in barely two years, about half the time it normally took to develop a new car from the ground up. But the first production models were already in dealer showrooms in time for the World’s Fair debut April 17, 1964.

Happy anniversary, Mustang fans. But don’t get cocky and challenge my Metro bus to a game of chicken. The driver mounts the losers’ hubcaps on the wall as trophies.

Have a great weekend. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-