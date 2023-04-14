GOP agenda of attacking Mickey, policing bedrooms and bathrooms, and banning learning is a flop

In fact, among 17 specific issues tested, Republicans weren't above water with independents on a single one of them. Independents were most dissatisfied with Republicans on abortion (-33), Social Security and Medicare (-31), corruption in government (-28), inflation (-27), and climate change/environment (-26).

The House GOP's dismal approval ratings are primarily driven by the sizable disconnect between the issues voters value and those they believe congressional Republicans are prioritizing.

For instance, inflation ranked as voters' biggest priority, with 52% placing it among their top four issues. Yet only 39% of voters said they believed it was a top-four issue for Republicans in Congress.

While 53% of voters viewed oversight of the Biden administration as congressional Republicans' top priority, just 15% of voters prioritized it themselves.

Below are the full results from the 17 issues tested.

It's also worth noting what voters are "most concerned" about with Republicans in control of the House. Overall, concerns about ending Social Security and Medicare, and cutting Medicaid top that list. Defaulting on our debt, banning the teaching of accurate history in public schools and preventing Medicare from negotiating lower drug prices round out the top five.

Taken together, the results show Republicans are highly vulnerable to attacks from an already displeased electorate, and they give Democrats a lot to work with in terms of specific issues where Republicans are weakest.

But, bottom line: Republicans are truly living in a different world than roughly two-thirds of the electorate.

As former Republican strategist Stuart Stevens tweeted Thursday: “The GOP has no policy agenda that most Americans care about. Attacking Bud, Disney, Nike, the bedrooms & bathrooms crusade, banning books & history classes mean nothing to most.”