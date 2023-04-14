GOP advances bills that could let it throw out future election results in Texas' largest blue county

Republicans, who recently passed their bill out of a committee in the state Senate, claim it's necessary because of ballot shortages at some county polling places last year. Local officials, however, issued a report in December that said it wasn't possible to determine whether those issues actually prevented anyone from voting. And while a polling place running out of ballots can be very problematic in many states, Harris and many other Texas counties allow voters to cast a ballot at any polling location within their county, giving them alternatives.

However, the lack of evidence of widespread disenfranchisement hasn't stopped a number of local GOP candidates from suing to overturn their defeats, including Alexandra del Moral Mealer, who lost to Hidalgo 51-49, a margin of 18,000 votes. Mealer has asked a court to declare her the winner or order a new election, but court documents showed that even the county GOP chair has stated that party officials believe only 2,600 voters were "turned away" due to voting problems—not enough to affect the outcome even in the unlikely event that every last such voter intended to cast a ballot for Republicans.

Republicans have also advanced another bill that would let the secretary of state suspend and replace election administrators in counties such as Harris, which in recent years switched from having a partisan elected official oversee its elections to handing those duties to an appointed, nonpartisan administrator. Yet another measure would undo that reform outright by abolishing appointed administrators in counties of 3.5 million people or more—again meaning only Harris County—and transferring their duties to the elected clerk and tax assessor (though in Harris, both of those officials are currently Democrats).

These ongoing Republican attacks on Harris County's elections aren't an isolated development related to its 2022 results. In March, state officials announced their intention to take over the school district in Houston and appoint a new school board thanks to a law allowing such takeovers if even just a single school has a record of underperformance—precisely the case here. Nearly 90% of Houston's 200,000 pupils are students of color, and the elected board's members are likewise mostly Black or Latino, leading civil rights advocates to urge the Department of Justice to investigate whether the takeover violates the Voting Rights Act.

Republican complaints about voting problems and disenfranchisement in Harris County ring particularly hollow, since GOP lawmakers are responsible for passing numerous laws to restrict voting access over the past two decades, including previous measures that have similarly targeted Harris County.

These include a bill that eliminated straight-ticket voting, a popular option that helped reduce waiting times at polling places. And after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Harris County took several innovative steps to protect voting access without compromising public health, which included drive-thru and 24-hour early voting options. Republicans responded the following year by banning those practices.

Since Republicans firmly control both chambers of the legislature, all of these proposals have a good chance of passing before the current legislative session ends on May 29, and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott would likely sign them into law.

