Tennessee state House speaker owns house outside his district, stiffs taxpayers on 236-mile commute

On Monday, Legum revealed that Sexton’s son attends a private Christian school just outside Nashville—quite a hike from Sexton’s nominal home in Crossville. Moreover, Sexton is rarely at the Crossville condo he claims as his residence, according to one of his Crossville neighbors. He’s only there on weekends and the odd weekday when school isn’t in session—with a conspicuous law enforcement detail.

RELATED STORY: Tennessee House speaker who pushed to expel Democrats needs to answer questions about where he lives

Apparently, there have been questions about Sexton’s residence for some time, which he was able to brush off until now. On Tuesday, Sexton told Phil Williams of Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF that he can claim residency in Crossville even though he is “employed in the service” of the Volunteer State and the nature of that employment keeps him elsewhere. But in the same breath, he claimed that since he spends so much time in Nashville, he might as well keep his family there.

Legum also perused the 2022 House Ledger Sheet, and found that Sexton spent a grand total of 42 days in Nashville on official business apart from the normal four-month legislative session. That’s not a red flag in and of itself. But consider that he’s rarely seen in his nominal Crossville home.

In September 2021, Sexton created an anonymous trust, the Beccani Trust, to buy a 2,600-square-foot, four-bed, three-and-a-half-bath house in West Nashville. The closing price for this “spacious luxury residence”? $589,900. Sexton’s name also seems to be kept out of the mortgage documents. The trustee of the Beccani Trust, Utah-based financial planner Bret Bryce, signed most of the documents. But Lacey Sexton signed the deed for the house as the “affiant”—and Legum discovered her signature is identical to the one she used to sign her husband’s nominating petition when he filed for a seventh term in the state house in 2022.

x 5. But when running for reelection in 2022, Cameron Sexton was required to submit 25 signatures from voters in his district. The first signature on the nominating petition was from Lacey Sexton.



The signatures match. pic.twitter.com/SzyZ57eZCq — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 13, 2023

Moreover, the Beccani Trust financed the purchase through One Bank of Tennessee, a community bank based in Cookeville, where Sexton is a board member and works in the business development department. It turns out that Becciani Trust closed on the Nashville house on the same day that he closed on his Crossville condo—and the condo was also financed through One Bank.

How significant is this? Tennessee residency law states that you don’t lose residence if you leave “for temporary purposes”—provided that you have the “definite intention of returning.” And yet, Legum notes that purchasing a nearly $600,000 house in Nashville is hardly consistent with leaving Crossville “for temporary purposes” or having the “definite intention of returning” to Crossville. Moreover, that same law presumes that if you’re married, the place where your spouse and family live is your residence—unless you can prove you live in a different home than your spouse.

As if this wasn’t already swampy, Legum also discovered that Sexton is stiffing taxpayers for commuting to Nashville when substantial evidence suggests he doesn’t really commute there. Members of the Tennessee General Assembly who live more than 50 miles from Nashville are entitled to a $313 per diem, pegged to the cost of a typical hotel room in Nashville. This is available when a lawmaker travels to Nashville on official business when the legislature isn’t in session, a privilege that Sexton has used frequently.

Sexton filed forms certifying that he has a round trip commute of 236 miles—and on that basis, has charged taxpayers a whopping $92,071 in per diem expenses.

x 14. Sexton has takes the larger per diem, which is pegged to the cost of a hotel room in Nashville, even though he owns a home in Nashville.



On the forms, Sexton claims a roundtrip commute of 236 miles.



He's claimed $92,071 in per diem expenses since 2021. pic.twitter.com/BnoqsydkKp — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 13, 2023

Never mind that the “spacious luxury residence” in Nashville is only six miles from the State Capitol.

When Tennessee election law expert John Spragens saw this, he concluded that Sexton has a lot of explaining to do. Spragens told Popular Information that if Sexton really doesn’t live in Nashville, “he should explain why he sold his house in Crossville, bought a $600,000 house in Nashville through a trust, and apparently lives [in Nashville] year-round.”

Unless he can provide such an explanation, Sexton must resign. And if he’s still inclined to dig in his heels, perhaps a resident of the district he nominally represents ought to make him provide such an explanation under oath. While the House can theoretically strip him of his seat, that’s not likely given the Republican supermajority in the chamber. So it looks like taking Sexton to court is the only way to hold him to account. It’s probably the only way to drain this swamp.

RELATED STORY: Leaked audio: Tennessee House Republicans are upset because they made themselves look 'racist'