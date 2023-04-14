Why do we need to hear that the alleged classified information leaker's family is 'patriotic'?

This article looking at Teixeira’s background follows in the footsteps of the Post’s first report on the leaker, about which Mark Sumner wrote, “If I’ve ever read an article that worked this hard to be kind to subjects involved, I can’t recall it. And I’ve spent seven years watching the media write about Donald Trump.”

Newspapers may think they’re showing a startling contrast in stories like this one, or like the headlines about the Louisville mass shooter having been popular and athletic, laying out why it’s surprising or particularly egregious that this person committed this crime. But there are so many things wrong with it. First, of course, as has been widely pointed out, white criminals often get more favorable descriptions and photos than do Black victims, especially victims of police violence, and that matters. It tells audiences who to be suspicious of and who to assume as innocent—even while, on the surface, admitting that might not be right.

Second, it’s just inaccurate to imply that a serious crime from a popular athlete or someone from a military family is unexpected. It is amply documented that there are plenty of criminals in the military—and lots of far-right extremists—while anyone who was ever bullied by the jocks in high school will be unsurprised to hear that some of them grow up to do worse.

As we see major crime after major crime by people who could be described in the terms used for Teixeira or the Louisville shooter, at some point, the media should consider that it’s not so surprising and stop describing it that way. So what if he had every advantage and every opportunity not to post material damaging to Ukraine’s war effort? Being slim and boyish and surrounded by patriotic zeal did not stop him. And it’s not just the media. Someone put far more information into Jack Teixeira’s possession than he could be trusted with. That’s partly a matter of military policy, but you also have to wonder if warning signs were missed because he seemed trustworthy, i.e., patriotic and boyish and from a military family.

This should be a wake-up call. It’s not clear that the people who need to receive it are ready to wake up.

