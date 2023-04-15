Watching Justin Jones burn a bigoted colleague shows why TN GOP was so hellbent on expelling him

Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson are known for being fiery orators on the Tennessee House floor. They don’t mince words and have never had an issue calling out their Republican colleagues for passing hateful legislation or, in the case of gun violence, refusing to do anything at all. After all, Tennessee has one of the highest rates of gun deaths in the country, yet loves to enact laws that make gun violence easier.

Outside of Tennessee, the expulsion of Jones and Pearson made no sense. The two men took part in a protest against gun violence from the floor of the chamber; and even though their protest broke a rule of decorum, the proper process, as outlined by the Tennessee House rules, was to refer the matter to the ethics committee. (It’s also important to note that the Republican supermajority oftentimes refuses to call on Democrats, cuts their microphones during debate, and ends debate to vote on a bill before a Democrat is allowed to weigh in.) The men demanded to be heard. In response, they were instantly expelled from the legislature for breaking decorum. The white female lawmaker who joined them was barely spared the same fate for some reason.

The entire nation was shocked that the Tennessee legislature had such an outrageous, unprecedented response to a decorum issue in the aftermath of another mass shooting. What made even less sense was the fact that these same GOP lawmakers refused to expel Representative David Byrd for sexually assaulting underage girls because they said it would mean his district wouldn’t have representation. Yet Tennesseans know this wasn’t about decorum. The GOP lawmakers were tired of constantly being called out on the House floor by these two Black men and saw an opportunity to get rid of them. Thankfully, their plan backfired spectacularly.

