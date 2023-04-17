Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Another week for Republicans to FAFO their way to the 2024 election

x I suspect that's right. I doubt any of the GOP wannabe contenders think DeSantis can pull this off, but they'll step back, let Trump immolate himself, and then have a far better shot at 2028 (not least because voters tend to want to change parties after two WH terms) https://t.co/1vwFNgoxy0 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 15, 2023

Beer Is Transgender Now, Because The Money Is In Transgender Beer This Is Capitalism At Work To be very clear, the Anheuser–Busch companies do not give a single damn about LGBTQ rights. That is, sure, maybe some of the executives personally care about these civil rights matters as part of their personal consciousnesses, but the corporate entity that sells Budweiser does not give a single damn. What Anheuser–Busch does care about is making money, and that’s why the company has allied themselves with a transgender influencer and has a marketing campaign professing support for transgender and gay equality. The company’s decision is the latest in a long line of corporate decisions in this direction, not because corporate America is “woke,” but because corporate America is in the business of making money and there isn’t a whole lot of money (comparatively) in being bigots

The GOP's Rejection of America Over and over, Republicans ignore voters’ concerns. This deeply cynical behavior will not succeed. In a disturbing bit of news on Easter weekend, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced his plan to pardon Daniel Perry, who less than 24 hours earlier on Friday was convicted of murdering 28-year-old Garrett Foster at a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Austin... Rather than such news fueling our anger, I would suggest we may be at a turning point—that the accumulation of bad behavior and the possible response to it offers a useful roadmap for those of us who value democracy and justice and seek change. From Texas to Tennessee, to Wisconsin to Florida and the U.S. Supreme Court, elected Republicans and their acolytes have made clear their disinterest in representing the will of the people and serving justice—and more, that they are determined to reject the majority, no matter how corrupt doing so requires them to be, in pursuit of their self-serving interests. Consider a few of the outcomes this week and the responses.

Republicans who oppose abortion also loathe the judicial crusade to ban mifepristone 👀 https://t.co/jxPE1ImEC4 pic.twitter.com/tMDXUmD206 — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) April 14, 2023

The abortion-pill ruling will make abortions as harrowing as possible Pill abortions meant convenience and grace. Taking them away means making a hard experience worse. The feminists were right all along. They were right when they tried to warn the country that Roe v. Wade was going to be overturned the second Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg left the building. They were right that antiabortion activists weren’t going to settle for overturning Roe v. Wade. This was never about individual states being allowed to make their own abortion laws. The endgame was always: No abortions for anyone, anywhere. Earlier this week, Idaho passed an “abortion trafficking” law, making it a crime for an adult to help a minor access an abortion without parental consent, even by traveling to a state where abortion is legal.