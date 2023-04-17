Daily Kos Elections 1Q 2023 House fundraising reports roundup

Colorado Democrat Adam Frisch, who is seeking a rematch with Rep. Lauren Boebert, was one of the top fundraisers among House candidates in the first quarter of 2023.

Quarterly fundraising reports for federal candidates covering the period from Jan. 1 to March 31 were due at the Federal Elections Commission on April 15 by midnight ET. Below is our chart of fundraising numbers for every House incumbent (excluding those who’ve announced they are not seeking re-election) as well as notable non-incumbents.

All numbers are in thousands. The chart, and an explanation of each column, can be found below. You can also view this chart in spreadsheet form. In addition, we have a companion chart for the Senate.

x Embedded Content