Cheers and Jeers: Tuesday

And now, our feature presentation...

-

Cheers and Jeers for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Note: FREE GYROCOPTER RIDES ALL DAY!!!! *

* Must bring own gyrocopter and provide free rides all day.

-

6 days!!!

By the Numbers:

Days 'til the start of the Memorial Day weekend: 38

Days 'til the annual Taste of Key West: 6

Portion of U.S. adults (including 72% of independents) who want the abortion pill mifepristone to be legal, according to a new CBS News poll: 2/3

Percent of parents of school-age children in the same poll who are concerned about possible gun violence at their kids' school: 77%

Number of jobs created in the first three months of this year under the Biden administration: 1,000,000

Weekly covid-19 deaths now, a pandemic-era low: 1,327

Age of Ben Ferencz, the last living U.S. Army prosecutor in the Nuremberg trials, when he died this month: 103

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: Preparing your garden for a new puppy…

-

JEERS to missing my Perry Mason Moment. I was all set up in front of the TV with my bucket of Bud Lite and a tall glass of nachos waiting for the start in a Delaware courtroom of the trial formally known as You're F*cked, Fox vs. Yeah, We Know. So what happens? I find out that the the trial was delayed a day because reasons. Once I calmed down, thanks to a nerve-soothing combination of nachos and beer, I went to investigate the cause of the horrible, soul-deadening delay. It better not be because of a wimpy settlement. Let's take a look:

The judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News said Monday morning that the trial will proceed Tuesday, saying a delay like this "is not unusual." Courtrooms: America’s #1 consumer of Lemon Pledge. Judge Eric Davis' remarks in court Monday morning came after an eleventh-hour delay in the case was announced Sunday night before the trial was set to begin Monday morning. Dominion has accused the conservative network of knowingly pushing false conspiracy theories that the voting machine company had somehow rigged the 2020 presidential election in Joe Biden's favor, in what Dominion claims was an effort to combat concerns over declining ratings and viewer retention.

So we’ll try again today. And remember, sketch artists: make the Fox lawyers extra smudgy.

JEERS to (the opposite of) fun with numbers. For dumb reasons I can't begin to explain, more Americans trust Republicans on money issues than Democrats, even though the GOP is worse on jobs, deficits, taxes, GDP, you name it. Case in point: the debt ceiling, a silly thing that, because of its silliness, needs to be raised by Congress and signed by the president every now and then or else we'll default and have to start paying off our debts to other countries with popsicle sticks and dryer lint. As Joe Biden waits for a debt-limit increase to cross his desk for a signature, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is making a lot of noise signifying nothing except that he’s a lazy hack:

“Since the president continues to hide, House Republicans will take action. So here’s our plan: In the coming weeks the House will vote on a bill to lift the debt ceiling into the next year, save taxpayers trillions of dollars, make us less dependent upon China, curb our high inflation—all without touching Social Security and Medicare,” McCarthy said in a speech at the New York Stock Exchange. McCarthy didn’t offer specifics or point to a bill.

McCarthy is like the kid who goes to his hard-workin' lunch-bucket dad and says, "I have a school science project due tomorrow and I need you to do it for me or it’ll get an F and be all your fault." I can tell you from experience: this doesn’t end well. Since my mom saved every damn thing from my school years, I can probably still dig up that F. The one next to my name.

CHEERS to Saddle Sores for Freedom. On this date in 1775, Paul Revere, William Dawes and Samuel Prescott hopped on their hoverboards and trundled from Boston to Concord, Massachusetts, warning the citizens of the approaching British army (Prescott was the only one with enough juice to make it all the way). Their focus group-tested talking point: "The British Are Coming." Tomorrow: The thrilling conclusion.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

x These construction workers filled a kid’s toy truck with dirt to make his day.. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zwFQWN3Ljt — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 13, 2023

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

CHEERS and JEERS to tax day. We didn’t get the month-long deadline extension we got a couple years ago—Thanks a lot, Dark Brandon—but we did get a extra couple 'o days to do our taxes this year. Unless you file an extension, you have until midnight to COMPLY WITH ALL APPLICABLE TAX LAWS OR FACE THE HARSHEST OF PENALTIES UP TO AND INCLUDING A NON-HEALTH-INSPECTED DINNER AT MAR-A-LAGO BECAUSE WE’RE IN THAT KIND OF MOOD SO DON’T TEST US.

Taxes are good because they pay for things like roads and bridges and the social safety net and missiles with which to sink Russian ships. Taxes are bad because rich people don’t pay nearly enough of them and a lot of the money goes into giant sinkholes like unnecessary gifts to the oil companies. But, hey, at least it's exponentially easier to fill out our forms, thanks to the “geniuses with money” Republicans oh wait, no, that was all bullshit, they suck…

It was a selling point for the Republican tax overhaul in late 2017: A promise that the new law would simplify the nation's confusing tax code to the point people would be able to file their returns on "a postcard," saving people time and making it easier for Americans to fill out tax forms. The postcard idea died because Trump kept getting orange goo all over the prototypes. President Donald Trump once boasted in the White House that families would "be able to file their taxes on a beautiful, little sheet of paper." … But after a single, messy year of use, the tax "postcard" is dead. The Internal Revenue Service abandoned the smaller 1040 form after…receiving complaints from tax professionals and interest groups that it was more complicated than it needed to be, Bloomberg Tax first reported.

That's right, ladies and germs: the Republicans couldn't even do a postcard right. This morning in the C&J rumpus room: fainting couch rentals—30 minutes for five bucks. Plus tax.

CHEERS to defeating the evildoers. As much as I hate to start the day with news from the war front, it's my solemn obligation as America's 965,228th-most-trusted journalist to do the deed. But this morning it's good news!

The word came down via carrier pigeon that the tyrants behind so much death and destruction took a big hit from which there may be no bouncing back. They were so dead-set on bullying and intimidating their way to the achievement of their nefarious goal of world domination that they forgot one simple thing: as the oligarch money hoarders enjoyed their yachts and pleasure palaces, the rebellion was stiffening its resolve and outsmarting them under the radar. One by one they picked off the opposition's weapons of mass destruction, and they achieved their biggest victory yet, when the enemy’s greatest hope sank under the waves like a stone. But enough about how wind power and other renewables produced more energy than coal and nuclear in the United States last year. Anyone know how Russia's war with Ukraine is going?

-

Ten years ago in C&J: April 18, 2013

CHEERS to picking up the pieces. The moments following the Boston Marathon bombing were full of overtly heroic acts that will forever be remembered by, well, everyone. But in the wake of the initial shock and triage, the heroism continues on a less-visible scale: hospital personnel performing miracles on the injured, law enforcement analyzing a gazillion bits of evidence and wearing out their shoe leather to track the ASSHOLE who planted the pressure-cooker bombs, the families and friends of the victims dealing with the emotional toll, and the community (and nation) refusing to be terrorized. That's not to minimize the damage done and lives lost, but it's a pretty compelling slap in the face of evil. So, uh…when do we invade Iraq?

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to boogieing down in your Buster Browns. In Beantown yesterday, ten years after the above tragedy, the iconic Boston Marathon filled the streets. This year went mostly according to plan. Kenyan colonialist and central planner of the Deep State Barack Obama’s mind-control powers paid off in the men’s division, moving us one step closer to total socialist domination:

Defending champion Evans Chebet [of Kenya] won the Boston Marathon again Monday, surging to the front at Heartbreak Hill to spoil the much-anticipated debut of world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge and win in an unofficial 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds. […] American Daniel Romanchuk won his second career men's wheelchair title in 1:26:58. Switzerland's Manuela Schar won her second straight Boston crown and fourth overall, finishing in 1:41:08. In the toddler division, Penelope is expected to be the first to cross the finish line sometime in September. In the women's race, Hellen Obiri, a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000 meters, prevailed in a sprint down Boylston Street to finish in an unofficial 2:21:38 and complete the Kenyan sweep. Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men's wheelchair race in a course record time—his sixth victory here—and American Susannah Scaroni won her first Boston title despite having to stop early in the race to tighten her wheel. A dozen former champions and participants from 120 countries and all 50 states were in the field of 30,000 running 10 years after the finish line bombing that killed three people and wounded hundreds more. The race also included 264 members of the One Fund community—those injured by the attack, their friends and family and charities associated with them.

As usual, the winner of the Rocket Shoes division, clocking in at a record 2.56 seconds—was Geeky McNerd from MIT, who is expected to make a full recovery from a nasty case of windburn.

Have a tolerable Tuesday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

-