Chris Christie harshly criticizes Trump over Stormy Daniels payment, mulls possible 2024 run

During the interview, Christie indicated that the 2024 field is weak, claiming it is “vacant compared to what I dealt with in 2016.” He also thinks that a Trump presidential run is—or at least should be—a nonstarter.

“You have someone who has had an affair with a porn star, paid her off $130,000 to cover it up, to keep that information from the American people,” said Christie. ”That’s not the character of somebody who I think should be president of the United States.”

Okay, sure. But Trump had the exact same character in 2016 when Christie became the first high-profile establishment Republican to endorse him. And Trump’s “character” was on lurid display for four years after that. Where were Christie’s pointed gibes then?

Of course, it’s pretty easy to see what Christie is up to here. He still wants to be president, and Trump’s moldering corpus is blocking his path. Consider what this deludenoid—who already lost, badly, to Trump in 2016—said about Orange Julius Perving in March. Associated Press:

Speaking in New Hampshire, Christie recalled a favorite moment from his failed presidential campaign: embarrassing Marco Rubio on a debate stage three days before the first-in-the-nation primary. After Christie challenged Rubio’s lack of experience, the senator from Florida repeated himself twice in a cringe-worthy moment capped off by Christie saying: “There it is. The memorized 25-second speech. There it is, everybody.” Trump will never step aside quietly, said Christie, who is mulling another run himself. “You better have somebody on that stage who can do to him what I did to Marco, because that’s the only thing that’s gonna defeat Donald Trump,” he said at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College. “And that means you have to be fearless, because he will come back, and right at you.”

Really? That’s his example? Rubio could lose a debate with his own asshole. (Instead, he lost multiple debates with the archetypal asshole from Plato’s World of Forms.)

Meanwhile, Christie threw a few haymakers at DeSantis as well. Citing DeSantis’ feud with Disney, Christie implied that Florida’s favorite culture warrior is not nearly ready for prime time.

“That’s not the guy I want sitting across from President Xi ... or sitting across from Putin and trying to resolve what’s happening in Ukraine, if you can’t see around a corner [Disney CEO] Bob Iger created for you,” Christie said.

Hmm, looks like someone is trying to bulldoze his way to the front of the china shop. In fact, he’s saying as much in private. CNN:

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is talking to potential donors, thought leaders, staffers, and others to discuss a possible campaign for president in 2024, sources close to Christie told CNN. Christie is in the process of making a decision and has indicated he will make one in the coming weeks. The New Jersey Republican sees himself as the only serious GOP candidate willing to take on former President Donald. He also sees himself as a candidate who could appeal to enough independents to beat President Joe Biden in the general election, should Biden announce a reelection bid.

One of the worst parts about Trump becoming president is now everyone thinks they can do the job. And it’s kind of hard to fault people for thinking that. All you have to do to be a better president than Trump is not literally try to end American democracy on your way out the door. Or steal piles of classified documents and refuse for months to return them. Or flush important papers down the toilet. Or attempt to send the military out with “rifles and bayonets” to squash protests. Or suggest it might be a good idea to inject people with disinfectant. Or turn the Oval Office into a 3,000-year Chernobyl-style exclusion zone, but with Filet-O-Fish wrappers instead of radioactivity. The bar is so low now, even a dude like Christie can pole-vault over it.

That said, Christie might be wise to recall that virtually no one wanted to read his book, that he was once the least popular governor of any state over a span of more than 20 years, and that his last presidential bid went nowhere.

Yes, he should recall all that. And it should give him pause. Nevertheless, he persists.

