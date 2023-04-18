Congress must investigate Clarence Thomas for luxury trips and alleged impropriety

To make matters worse, Justice Thomas failed to disclose a real estate deal with Crow in 2014, raising questions about potential violations of federal disclosure laws. The fact that a sitting Supreme Court justice might knowingly or willfully fail to report required information is deeply troubling.

Justice Thomas' repeated indifference to disclosure requirements sets a dangerous precedent, and he must be held accountable. As the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court should be a beacon of transparency and ethical conduct. When a justice is suspected of violating the very laws they are sworn to uphold, it undermines public trust in the institution and threatens the integrity of the entire legal system.

The discrepancies in Justice Thomas' behavior don't stop there. In his rulings, he has shown little empathy for criminal defendants who make procedural errors, even limiting the scope of appeals for state prisoners who believe they received inadequate legal representation. Yet when it comes to his own conduct, Thomas seems to believe that the law is more lenient when applied to those in positions of power.

The Senate Judiciary Committee must investigate whether Thomas violated government ethics rules. They must also address questions about potential tax law violations. Did Thomas report any of these gifts as income on his tax returns? And did Crow file a Form 709 with the IRS if the value of these gifts exceeded $15,000 in a given year? Many questions about their association are still unanswered.

As the U.S. Supreme Court ruled when it came to Donald Trump's tax returns, Congress can access the tax returns of any American, as long as there is a legitimate reason. Now, the Senate Finance Committee must subpoena tax returns for both Thomas and Crow.

In an era when public faith in our institutions is dwindling, we must demand transparency and accountability from our leaders, especially those on the Supreme Court. A thorough investigation into Justice Thomas' conduct is not just a matter of satisfying public curiosity: It is a matter of preserving the very foundations of justice and equality in our nation.

