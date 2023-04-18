GOP congressman mulling Wisconsin Senate bid isn't even his own first choice

That brings us to congressman the third. Rep. Bryan Steil hasn’t gotten much attention as a potential Senate contender, but his fundraising suggests he’s more interested than he’s publicly let on. Steil hauled in $830,000 during the first three months of 2023 and finished March with $2.2 million on hand, money he could use either to seek re-election or to take on Baldwin. Gallagher, by contrast, raised a considerably smaller $480,000 during that time period, though he had $3.3 million available. Tiffany, meanwhile, hauled in a mere $40,000 and had just $340,000 banked.

But unlike his coworkers, Steil might have to use his war chest to defend his House seat should he run for a fourth term. That’s because, while Trump easily took Tiffany and Gallagher’s constituencies in 2020, he carried Steil’s 1st Congressional District in the southeastern part of the state just 50-48. Steil, who succeeded none other than Paul Ryan in 2018, won last year without any trouble against a little-known foe, but Democrats are hoping to put up a serious challenge this cycle.

Baldwin, who, unlike all of these Republicans, has made it clear she’s running for Senate, is preparing for an expensive bid no matter who eventually steps up to take her on; the incumbent raised $2.1 million for the opening quarter of 2023, and she finished it with $3.9 million to spend.

It's never too early to start talking about the House! Joining us on this week's edition of The Downballot is Inside Elections' Jacob Rubashkin, who offers his thoughts on the overall playing field and a wide range of key contests. Jacob explains why Lauren Boebert might have an easier time of it in her likely rematch, how some candidates have a "special sauce" that allows them to keep winning difficult districts, and why he thinks Mary Peltola is favored for re-election despite Alaska's persistent red lean.