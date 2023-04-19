Cast your vote: Which state do we most need to win in 2024?

After Democrats’ shockingly strong performance in last year’s midterms, Daily Kos has been just champing at the bit to start taking on Republicans for 2024, and we want you to help us decide where to start.

Our team of hardcore election nerds has carefully analyzed the playing field from top to bottom and whittled down the list to the five most important states. Call them the super swing states: Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. All of them will be top targets for both sides in the race for president, all are hosting important statewide elections for Senate or governor, all will feature competitive House races, and all are key legislative battlegrounds in 2024.

So where do we begin? That’s where you come in! We’re asking you to vote for the state you think deserves our help most. Once our poll closes, Daily Kos will fundraise for the Democratic Party in the winning state. These organizations, all of which we’re partnering with, are too often overlooked but play a critical role in building infrastructure long before most campaigns are launched. The sooner we can help them, the sooner they can lay the groundwork to ensure we win at every level of the ballot.

And this is one of those cases where we want to see folks stuff the ballot box, because we want to see which state has the most enthusiastic supporters. You can’t win elections if people aren’t hyped! We do emphasize people, though—fake votes will be tossed.

If your favorite state doesn’t win this time, don’t worry. This is just the first in a series of fundraising efforts we have planned, so you’ll have the chance to vote for it again soon enough. (And don’t see your top choice on our list? Make a case for it in comments!)

The poll will be open for 24 hours, so now’s your chance to make your voice heard. Good luck to each of these states!