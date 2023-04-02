Black Music Sunday: Give a listen to MVP Harris' Africa trip music playlist

During the visit, Harris remarked:

For me to be able to come here during this trip on my first full day in Ghana really is symbolic of the connection that we have as people and as nations. But the creative work that is happening on this continent, as represented by the work that is happening here in Ghana, is extraordinary in terms of the international global impact. Now, this is not a new phenomena, but it is something, with that—with all of the current excitement about the evolution of culture and music and artistry, that is very significant. What is happening here is changing the way people kind of enjoy themselves—(laughter)—and think of their expression. There is so much about our ability to receive music that is about receiving universal language. And that is also what you are doing here. You are speaking in a way that around the globe people hear songs that are rooted in concepts like freedom and individuality and self-determination. This is the work you each are doing.

Sheryl Lee Ralph sang and addressed the group.

VP Harris tweeted about her visit and her playlist:

x I am releasing a playlist featuring the artists from my travels across Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia, including many of the Ghanaian and Ghanaian-American artists I met today like @blacksherif_ and @amaarae.https://t.co/B057ZDcpv8 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 27, 2023

Billboard Editor Jason Lipshutz reported on the playlist:

The playlist, titled “My Travels: Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia,” is live on the streaming platform, and is designed to “amplify the artists and sounds from my travels” across those countries, per its description. The vice president arrived in Ghana on Sunday (March 26) for her first trip to Africa while in office, and will visit Tanzania on Wednesday and Zambia on Friday before returning to the U.S. on Sunday. VP Harris curated the playlist by featuring Ghanaian and Ghanaian-American artists like Amaarae, Moses Sumney and Black Sherif; Tanzanian and Tanzanian-American artists like Harmonize, Zuchu and Alikiba; and Zambian and Zambian-American artists including Chile One Mr. Zambia, Yo Maps and Chef 187.

African media outlets are also paying attention. For those who don’t have a Spotify account or want to know a bit more about the featured artists and their music, here is the full list, in addition to what background information I could find.

1. All My Cousins, “Act a Fool”

x YouTube Video

This background at The Native was available on All My Cousins:

Since opening, Freedom Skatepark has been a pivotal setting for Ghana’s alternative music scene, as it is a place where collaborations happen, collectives are formed, and parties are thrown. Freedom Skatepark has hosted collectives such as All My Cousins who are featured in the documentary alongside Sandy. In the documentary, members of All My Cousins – made up of Ansah Live, Narah, Cozy, Tony, Seyyoh, Shrek and Juicy all speak about the impact of their growing community, and how each member of the collective forged a relationship with Freedom Skatepark. In the years since, this relationship has pushed them into developing and polished their music skills in a plethora of ways, from songwriting and performing skills to DJing and production. Featured in the documentary is the latest single, “Act A Fool”, a breezy pop-tune which shows off the alternative leanings of the music coming out of Ghana’s underground music community. Co-produced by Yokothemoon and Liquidbeatz, the earworm track takes listeners through smooth-sounding beats bolstered by shimmering keys and twinkling production; resonant melodies and confident verses that bring the warmth of Ghana’s alternative soundscape to the fore. With their short but sweet verses, the artists make their case for refusing to be submerged by life’s hardships and instead choosing to embrace its unpredictability.

2. Moses Sumney, “Me in 20 Years”

x YouTube Video

Reecie Colbert asked a question on Twitter and got an answer: “The blonde” is Ghanaian-American singer and songwriter Moses Sumney.

x Moses Sumney pic.twitter.com/lo4ZmFH06F — Ali Minish (@aliminish) March 27, 2023

Pitchfork had this detailed profile on Sumney, written by Rawiya Kameir in 2020:

He was born in San Bernardino, California, the middle child of two Ghanaian immigrants who set out on a long journey to the U.S. without documents. His mom was pregnant with him when she crossed the Canadian-American border to join his father in Southern California. In an essay he wrote for a new anthology collecting writers’ responses to historic ACLU cases, Moses quotes his father: “What they call illegal, I call alternative entry.” When the Sumneys settled in America, Moses’ mom and dad worked, respectively, as a seamstress and a cab driver. At one point, the family owned a thrift store. For people without papers, Moses suggests, it’s sometimes easier to operate as entrepreneurs. Moses and his older sister attended a private Christian school where his parents worked as groundskeepers in order to manage the tuition. Each day, he would leave the predominantly white school and return to the family’s five-bedroom house in a black and Latino neighborhood he describes as not in the “ghetto” but adjacent to it. Soon, his parents would become pastors, serving a predominantly Black-American congregation. ... When Moses was 10, the family moved to the Ghanaian capital of Accra; his older sister was starting to get into trouble, and his parents thought they could make a better life for the family there. The adjustment was a shock. A good student and preternaturally obedient child, Moses had a tough time at school. He was picked on by students but especially by teachers, who resented his foreignness and who liberally employed corporal punishment for minor offenses. He soon turned even further inwards—so much so that when he ran into an old friend of his sister’s at a party in Accra this winter, he was surprised to be reminded of the young person he once was. Moses recalls the friend telling him, “Everyone I know who knew you is shocked. How do you perform on stages? You used to come over to my house and you wouldn’t speak.”

3. T’neeya, “Pretty Mind”

x YouTube Video

From Profileability:

T’ neeya, real name Jennifer Tania Takoh, is a Ghanaian-based Cameroonian female singer and songwriter who hails from Bamenda, Cameroon. T’neeya, who is of mixed race, was born to a Cameroonian father and a German mother. She is an Afro Beats/Soul and RnB performer with a distinct voice and style that will keep you hooked. She studied at Our Lady of Lourdes in Bamenda, Cameroon’s northwestern area, and at the University of Benin. T’neeya was 13 when she joined a school chorus and led 600 girls in local talent contests. After spending most of her childhood in Cameroon, she came to Berlin, Germany at the age of 18 to pursue her education in Fashion Designing, but quickly found her true calling and began producing music. With a growing interest in music, she chose to travel to Ghana, a centre for African music, in 2017 to learn more about the culture with the hopes of becoming a recording and performance artist. Her musical delivery in Pidgin, English, and French reflects her Pan-African soul and Afrobeat inspirations.

4. Amaarae, “Reckless & Sweet”

x YouTube Video

From her website:

Born July 4, 1994 to parents Ama Bawuah and Kwadwo Boateng Genfi, Ama Serwah Genfi (popularly known as Amaarae) is the eldest of two children. A truly multifaceted artist, the Ghanaian singer, songwriter, producer, and sound engineer is fast becoming a force amongst her peers in the West African music scene. Amaarae has placed her mark firmly in Africa’s bubbling new sub–genre; Alté. Her eclectic sound and cool demeanor, coupled with her bold colored hair has solidified her as one of the best new artists to watch. She cites the likes of Billie Holiday, Anthony Kedis and Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks as some of her influences. However, her own unique experiences and penmanship contribute to her genre-bending sound.

5. Herman Suede, “Kumbaya”

x YouTube Video

According to Unorthodox Reviews, Suede, who is Ghanaian, started taking classical music piano lessons at five. “According to Herman, he picks inspiration from Drake, Maleek Berry, Sarkodie, M.anifest, King Promise, Stonebwoy, Wizkid, Davido, Mr. Eazi, Burna Boy, and Joey Badass.”

6. Moliy, “Ghana Bop”

x YouTube Video

Profileability reported:

Molly Ama Montgomery, better known by her stage name Moliy, is a singer and songwriter of Ghanaian and American heritage. With a seductive and engaging voice, she makes her debut as an Afro-Fusion Artist who delivers all kinds of flames to Ghana’s alternative music industry. Moliy spent her upbringing in Accra and Orlando, Florida, where the musical sounds of Afrobeats, Reggae, Soul, Jazz, and Hip-Hop inspired her creative interests at a young age.

7. Ria Boss, “Call Up”

x YouTube Video

SubmitHub shared:

Born Maria Emmanuelle Grace Bossman-Damiba in London, Ria Boss sprouted her wings through childhood in Ghana, found flight at the age of 18 in New York City, found healing in Los Angeles, and has firmly planted her feet back in her hometown of Accra. ​Living with her grandmother for the majority of her formative years, she witnessed her mother’s growth and determination to success on the side lines. From a lawyer, owning her own firm, to the Commissioner of Human Rights and Administrative Justice to Ghana's Ambassador to Paris, her mother has always been her idol. And motivated by this strong will of her mother and the everlasting love and support of her grandmother, Ria Boss is the foundation of her humble beginnings.

x ‘With her new mindset, Ria Boss wrote “Damn” for women to make them feel good about themselves.’



“Damn” is the 4th song off of @theriaboss’ debut live album “Remember” & she features Cameroonian artist @tneeyaofficial



Click the link to read more: https://t.co/SuKsoqdKN6 pic.twitter.com/Y9PsgHlZQI — Moziak Magazine (@MoziakAfrica) May 30, 2022

8. Harmonize, “Single Again”

x YouTube Video

Born Rajab Abdul Kahali, the Tanzanian singer goes by the stage name Harmonize. Kyann-Sian Williams interviewed him for NME in 2021:

“I grew up in a village called Mtwara, and my daddy and my mum were Muslim. I didn’t even know I could be a singer. My dream was to become a footballer because I knew a few people in my family who played football. So I thought one day I could be a professional footballer. After primary and secondary school, I came to Dar Es Salaam [the former capital of Tanzania] for the first time. I could sing a little bit but I wasn’t taking it that seriously. Then I started to love music and wanted to do music. I found a way to start recording and it all started from there.” ... “Bongo flava is typical Tanzanian music. This is our sound. It’s kind of like Arabic music or Indian music because a bunch of us singers used to go to madrasa. Madrasa is Arabic school and we go there and get those Arabic or Indian melodies from how you speak the language. Then the native music is Taarab music, which is kind of Arabic too. Bongo flava and my music is just the original Tanzanian sound.”

9. Chile One Mr Zambia, “I Love You”

x YouTube Video

Chile One Mr Zambia, the Zambian artist whose full name is Chileshe Oby Wanga, is originally from the town of Chililabombwe in Lubengele township, and is still currently based there.

10. Black Sherif, “Kwaku the Traveller”

x YouTube Video

From BiographyWeb:

Black Sherif who’s real name is Mohammed Ismail Sherif was born on 9 January 2002, he is a well-known musician, rapper, singer, media face, and social media star. He is famously known in the country as the most talented musician at a very young age. He rose to fame in the country with his hit song titled ‘Money’. ... He hails from the Ashanti Region in Ghana and was raised in Konongo town. Days after his birth, his parent gave him the name: Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kweku Frimpong. The Frimpongs are a Muslim household and brought up Sherif in the same faith. Spending his formative years in the Konongo district, Black Sherif was exposed to the harsh realities of life as the neighbourhood he resided in was a ghetto. And this played a role in the type of music he created later in life. He grew up listening to Afrobeats sounds by Nigerian and Ghanaian artists via the radio. And this helped foster a love for music. Black Sherif‘s music journey began in his early teenage days when he started to make freestyle rap songs to the admiration of his friends in the neighbourhood and schoolmates.

11. Jux, Marioo, Papi Cooper & Tony Duardo, “Nice (Kiss)”

x YouTube Video

From Pianity:

Jux (real name Juma Mussa) is a 34-year-old Tanzanian artist who has made a name for himself in the country's music scene. He is known for his unique style, blending traditional Tanzanian sounds with modern elements to create his own signature music. Jux started making music in 2010 and released his first single 'Kwetu' in 2011. Since then, he has gone on to release multiple albums and singles, collaborating with other artists such as Nandy, Rayvanny and Otile Brown. His music has garnered him fame across Tanzania, as well as accolades from various awards organizations. In 2019, he won the Mwafaka Award for Best Music Video for his single 'Sina Makosa'.

12. Zuchu, “Utaniua”

x YouTube Video

From her YouTube channel:

Zuhura Othman Soud (born 22 November 1993) is a Tanzanian musician, songwriter, and performer signed to Diamond Platnumz's music company, WCB Wasafi. Zuchu is the daughter of Tanzanian legendary Taarab musician, Khadija Kopa, who inspired her to pursue a career in music, along with her late brother Omar Kopa. Zuchu began singing at a young age, considering that she hails from a musical family. She broke into the music world in 2015 with the first edition of Tecno Own The Stage in Lagos, Nigeria, where she was one of the competition’s finalists. Zuchu was formally signed to WCB Wasafi and announced in April 2020 with her debut Extended Playlist named "I Am Zuchu." ... In 2020, the EP became the most streamed album on Boomplay and Audiomack Tanzania, and Zuchu became the most streamed female artist across all of East Africa.

13. Yo Maps, “Aweah”

x YouTube Video

Yo Maps is a Zambian musician, songwriter, and producer hailing from Lusaka, who began his career in 2010. He started as a gospel singer; his father, Mundia Muyunda, is a singer popularly known as Papa Mundia.

14. Alikiba, “Mahaba”

x YouTube Video

From the United Republic of Tanzania:

Ali Saleh Kiba (born 1986) is a Tanzanian singer and composer known as Ali Kiba / King Kiba. He is the proprietor of the famous Kings Music label and hails from Kigoma. Ali Kiba‘s album Cinderella was launched, and it quickly became the best-selling album in East African nations such as Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania. Macmuga, Mapenzi Yana Run Dunia, Single Boy with Lady Jaydee, Dushelele, Usiniseme, Nakshi Mrembo, Cinderella, Chekecha Cheketua, Aje, and Mwana are among his most famous songs

15. Jay Melody, “Sawa”

x YouTube Video

N Opera News gives some background on the artist:

Sharif Said Juma better known as Jay Melody is a Tanzanian musician and songwriter. He is known for several songs like Sugar which have gone viral in the East African Community. Melody first debuted in the music industry in 2016 as a producer. During this time, he was as student at the Tanzania House of Talent institution where he was sharpening his musical skills. Later on, Jay Melody was offered a contract by Epic Records Tanzania that is owned by Ruge Mutahaba. This is when he began his musical career as an artist rather than producer. He released his first song Kivuruge before he started working on his other single Goroka. Kivuruge did not go out as officially his and was instead given to Nandy and became a hit. His recent singles, Sugar and Nakupenda have propelled him into mainstream success in the East African communities.

16. Mbosso feat. Costa Titch & Alfa Kat, “Shetani”

x YouTube Video

Mbosso, whose full name is Mbosso Mawazo, is an up-and-coming Tanzanian musician, songwriter, and producer focusing on music genres such as bongo flava and Afrobeats. Born in Dar es Salaam, he started his career singing backing vocals for well-known Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz. His career took off after the release of his single “Hodari” in 2018.

Note: Constantinos Tsobanoglou, more popularly known as Costa Titch, who was featured on Mbosso’s song, passed away on March 11 after collapsing while performing at the popular annual Ultra Music Festival at the Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg. He was only 28.

17. Sarkodie feat. Black Sherif, “Country Side”

x YouTube Video

His GhanaWeb bio:

Michael Owusu Addo born July 10, 1985 [and] known professionally as Sarkodie, is a Ghanaian rapper and entrepreneur from Tema. His contributions to the Ghanaian music industry have earned him numerous accolades, including the Vodafone Ghana Music Award for "Artiste of the Decade". He was announced the first winner of BET's Best International Flow act at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards. He is also considered one of the major proponents of the Azonto genre and dance. ... Sarkodie began his music career as an underground rapper, participating in Adom FM's popular rap competition Kasahare Level.

18. Platform TZ & Marioo, “Fall”

x YouTube Video

Not much info is available on these artists, but here’s a bit: Tanzanian Bongo Flava artist Platform TZ was born Suleyman Salim Suleyman Gao, on Feb. 22, 1998. Marioo, whose real name is Omari Mwanaga, is a 27-year-old Tanzanian singer, songwriter, and guitarist.

19. Darassa feat. Bien, “No Body”

x YouTube Video

Bien is the only Kenyan artist featured on the vice president’s playlist, though Kenya was not one of the countries included on her trip. Darassa, whose real name is Shariff Thabit Ramadhan, is a Tanzanian rapper.

20. Chef 187 & Blake, “Nobody”

x YouTube Video

Chief 187, whose real name is Kondwani Kaira, is a recording artist who hails from Zambia. Though he had been interested in music from a young age, he also ventured into the music industry when he saw the success and family support for his older brother Macky 2, one of Zambia's biggest hip-hop stars.

21. Kuami Eugene & Rotimi, “Cryptocurrency”

x YouTube Video

Kwama Eugene hails from Ghana:

Eugene Kwame Marfo born 1 February 1997, who goes by the stage name Kuami Eugene is a Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat singer-songwriter. He is signed to Lynx Entertainment and is known for several songs of his, including "Angela", "Wish Me Well", "Ohemaa", and many others. He won the New Artist awards from the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and the Ghana Music Awards UK. He also received the Most Promising Artiste in Africa award from (AFRIMA). ... His interest in music led him to sing in the church from a very young age where he also learned how to play the drum, keyboard, and guitar. Kuami Eugene dropped out of school because of his love for music and spent more than two months studying music in a studio located in the Eastern Region without informing the school authorities and his mother.

Actor and recording artist Rotimi, who was born in the U.S., is Nigerian:

Olurotimi Akinosho, better known as Rotimi, is a contemporary R&B artist as well as an actor known for his roles on the Starz shows Boss and Power. He garnered wider attention with his 2019 single "In My Bed" featuring Wale, which hit number 16 on Billboard's Mainstream R&B chart. Rotimi has also appeared in films like Divergent, Acts of Violence, and Coming 2 America. In 2021, he released his debut full-length, All or Nothing. Born in 1988, Rotimi grew up in Maplewood, New Jersey, the son of Nigerian parents. As a teenager, he excelled at sports, playing varsity basketball. ... In 2011, his career was boosted by a recurring role in the Starz series Boss. After appearances in the films Black Nativity, Imperial Dreams, and Divergent, Rotimi was cast as the character Dre for the second season of another Starz series, Power, produced by 50 Cent. Rotimi had released independent singles -- such as "Beautiful Music" and "Forever" -- and mixtapes as well, but 50 Cent gave him another boost by offering him a recording contract.

22. Coolguy Pro, “Cherry”

x YouTube Video

Evaristo Mwewa Chibale, professionally known as Coolguy Pro, is a rapper and Afrobeat performer from Zambia. He recorded his first song when he was 17, and lists some of his role models as Roberto Zambia, Justin Bieber, Jay Rox, Slap Dee, Kizz Daniel, and Nasty C.

23. Marioo & Abbah, “Lonely”

x YouTube Video

Abbah, also called “the Beat Monster,” is a music producer from Tanzania.

24. M3NSA, “Fanti Love Song”

x YouTube Video

British Ghanaian Mensa Ansah is part of the collaboration M3NSA:

The son of Tumi Ebo Ansah, one-time guitarist for British Afro-pop group Osibisa, Mensa Ansah comes from an extended family of artists. His uncles are film director Kwaw Ansah and fashion designer Kofi Ansah, and his cousin is actor Joey Ansah, who appeared in films such as The Bourne Ultimatum and Mission: Impossible - Fallout. M3NSA's mother started teaching him piano when he was eight. His first band, the short-lived hip-hop act the Lifeline Family, put out one album, It Was All a Game, in 1999. At the time, he was rapping under the moniker Shyne (not to be confused with the Diddy associate). As M3NSA, he collaborated as co-producer and featured rapper on Reggie Rockstone's 2004 album Last Show.

25. Baaba J, “Lumumba St.”

x YouTube Video

Rayner Adams reviewed Lumumba St. for Ambiance Media:

Baaba J is a budding artiste from Tema, Ghana. She is relatively unknown in the industry and is slowly building her cache, with this project as a big first step. Lumumba St. is a 5 song EP that takes you on a rising ride as you get to know Baaba J as a person. The project was released on January 5th, 2021. ... “Lumumba St.” is a good outing for Baaba J. The sequencing of the album comes with its own concept, which adds to the overall package the EP presents. Emotions, flow and bounce in the beats all rise as the project flows.

Though we’ve come to the end of the VP’s playlist, I’m hoping you found some tunes you like, and look forward to hearing from you in the comments section below.