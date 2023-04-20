SpaceX giant 'Starship' rocket launches from Texas, but fails to complete test flight

UPDATE: Thursday, Apr 20, 2023 · 1:48:04 PM +00:00
·
Mark Sumner
Just under four minutes into the flight, the first Starship to be launched was destroyed after the first and second stages failed to separate. That led to the whole massive rocket tumbling end over end.
At this point, it’s unclear if the explosion that ultimately ended the flight was the result of SpaceX hitting the destruct button, or was simply a “rapid unplanned disassembly” in SpaceX terms, possibly triggered by the second stage trying to start up while still attached to the booster.
UPDATE: Thursday, Apr 20, 2023 · 1:40:44 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
The upper stage “Starship” failed to seperate from the booster as planned, going through a full rotation before exploding at the point where the second stage should have kicked in. The rocket failed to reach orbit, or to complete the booster recovery that had been planned.
State separation is one of those things that SpaceX was trying to do differently, without using a system that actively pushes the stages apart. Clearly, their “separation by maneuver” did not work on this first try.
If things continue to go well, SpaceX is only minutes away from the first test flight of its massive “Starship” rocket, which features a booster called “Super Heavy” with twice the power of the Saturn V. The rocket was built in an extremely unusual way. It didn’t come from a clean room. It’s not made from exotic materials. It was welded from hoops of stainless steel, with much of the work taking place outdoors or inside the open “bays” of the facility SpaceX has constructed near the small town of Boca Chica, Texas.
Today’s launch is meant to test the ability of the rocket to reach orbit. If all goes as planned, the booster will ditch in the Gulf of Mexico, while the upper stage (also, confusingly, known as Starship) will fall into the ocean near Hawaii.
Odds that all this will go as designed are likely quite low, which SpaceX admits. This is very much an experimental flight, with many things that have never been done before. If they make it off the pad without destroying the pad, that’s likely to be seen as a “win.” SpaceX has multiple iterations of Starship standing by for additional test flights.
Comments are closed on this story.