Join the call: It’s time to enshrine our reproductive freedoms at the state level

The fact that banning our reproductive freedoms is a losing cause among voters does not seem to be sinking in with Republicans as they continue to attack our rights. In 2022, voters in Kansas, Kentucky and Montana all defeated anti-abortion bans to their state constitutions. But Republicans are continuing their crusade, and that is dangerous.

That is why we must enshrine our rights at the state level wherever we can. California, Vermont, and Michigan passed ballot measures that enshrine abortion rights in their state constitutions, protecting that freedom from politicians.

Many more states can—and should—follow suit. New York and Maryland legislatures have already placed an abortion rights measure on the 2024 ballot, and Ohio activists are gathering signatures to place it on the November 2023 ballot. A Daily Kos analysis has identified 23 states where voters can affirmatively enshrine abortion rights, including Florida.

Abortion is a constitutional human right, no matter what the Trump-appointed U.S. Supreme Court may say. And in every state where it's possible to amend the constitution, we need to take action to make it possible. The people are on our side, and it's time we get it done.

