Jimmy Carter is a blessing. Here’s a collection of stories worth remembering

Here are some stories to remind you what a lodestar in progressive politics Carter has been—the positive feelings, the fun times, and most importantly, the hope Jimmy has been able to offer all of us over the years.

President Jimmy Carter is a national treasure. He has spent the better part of his life performing a decades-long mitzvah for the world. Like many of the truly great, he has shown us what we can be when we are our best selves. His memory is and will always be a blessing.

Markos and Kerry are joined by Aaron Rupar today to discuss what he is seeing in the right-wing media landscape. Rupar is an independent journalist whose Public Notice Substack is a must-read for those who want to know how truly outrageous the conservative movement is. We are addicted to his Twitter account, with its never-ending stream of Republican lunacy all captured on video.