Black Music Sunday: Celebrating Shakespeare's birthday with jazz

In 1956, Duke Ellington gave a series of concerts at Ontario, Canada’s Stratford Festival. Afterward, festival staff asked the legendary composer—at that point, one of jazz’s elder statesmen—if he’d consider writing a piece about Shakespeare. A year later, Duke Ellington premiered and recorded Such Sweet Thunder, a suite of twelve tunes inspired by the Bard and his characters. We talked with University of New Hampshire Professor of English Douglas Lanier about the suite, the second chapter of Ellington’s career, and how they reflect shifting cultural perceptions of jazz. Lanier, who is also a musician, has written widely about Shakespeare and modern popular culture (in fact, that’s the name of his 2002 book: Shakespeare and Modern Popular Culture), and is an expert on pop adaptations of Shakespeare’s works. He wrote about Ellington’s Such Sweet Thunder for our 2007 exhibition, Shakespeare in American Life. Lanier is interviewed by Barbara Bogaev.
In his book “Epistrophies: Jazz and the Literary Imagination,” Brent Hayes Edwards, professor of English and comparative literature, echoed the Duke as he wrote:
In the final analysis, whether it be Shakespeare or jazz, the only thing that counts is the emotional effect on the listener. Somehow, I suspect that if Shakespeare were alive today, he might be a jazz fan himself — he’d appreciate the combination of team spirit and informality, of academic knowledge and humor, of all the elements that go into a great jazz performance. And I am sure he would agree with the simple and axiomatic statement that is so important to all of us — when it sounds good, it is good.
Here, Ellington slyly pulls the rug out from under the critics who applaud the “Shakespearean” qualities in his music. If anything, in this description of boundary crossing, Shakespeare is revealed to be an Ellingtonian before his time. What unites jazz and Elizabethan drama, for Ellington, is above all a common concern with capturing the vibrant complexity of a particular social milieu. As Billy Strayhorn added in an interview, “Duke also said that the only way Shakespeare could have known as much about people as he did was by hanging out on the corner or in the pool room. He says that if William Shakespeare were alive today, you would surely find him down at Birdland listening to jazz.”
“Jazzing Up Shakespeare,” Douglas M. Lanier’s 2017 essay for the Folger Library, goes into depth about Ellington’s suite.
In his program notes for the first performance of Such Sweet Thunder, Ellington worries that, as classics, he and Shakespeare labor under the misperception that their arts are for the cultural elite, making some reluctant “to expose themselves and join the audience.” In the 1930s and 1940s, swing had been seen as the very voice of popularization, reaching (problematically) across racial divides and rendering whatever it touched modern, American, and immediately appealing, but in 1957 the “classicizing” of Ellington’s music by linking it to Shakespeare risked making jazz a coterie form, the property of connoisseurs. In his program notes Ellington seeks to navigate these concerns.
On the one hand, he stresses that “whether it be Shakespeare or jazz, the only thing that counts is the emotional effect on the listener”—no special knowledge is required. The power of the performance’s “immediate impact on the human ear” aligns both Ellington and Shakespeare with popular culture and potentially democratizes their respective audiences. On the other hand, Ellington claims that his art and Shakespeare’s are sufficiently sophisticated to reward repeated encounters, an assertion which differentiates their arts from mere pop ephemera. Here Ellington articulates the musical ambitions of his later career—to create a music with the prestige and virtuosity of other classics and the inclusive immediacy of popular culture.
Ellington’s Such Sweet Thunder consists of eleven numbers, each of which is linked to Shakespearean characters:
“Such Sweet Thunder” [Othello]
“Sonnet for Caesar” [Julius Caesar]
“Sonnet to Hank Cinq” [Henry V]
“Lady Mac” [Lady Macbeth]
“Sonnet in Search of a Moor” [Othello]
“The Telecasters” [The Three Witches and Iago]
“Up and Down, Up and Down, I Will Lead Them (Up and Down)” [Puck]
“Sonnet for Sister Kate” [Katherine]
“The Star-Crossed Lovers” [Romeo and Juliet]
“Madness in Great Ones” [Hamlet]
“Half the Fun” [Cleopatra]
A final number, “Circle of Fourths,” added later, offers a musical tribute to Shakespeare himself.
Here is the full album, including “Circle of Fourths.”
Tracklist:
A1 Such Sweet Thunder 0:00 A2 Sonnet For Caesar 3:22 A3 Sonnet To Hank Cinq 6:22 A4 Lady Mac 7:45 A5 Sonnet In Search Of A Moor 11:26 A6 The Telecasters 13:51B1 Up And Down, Up And Down (I Will Lead Them Up And Down) 16:55 B2 Sonnet For Sister Kate 20:01 B3 The Star-Crossed Lovers 22:24 B4 Madness In Great Ones 26:27B5 Half The Fun 29:53 B6 Circle Of Fourths 34:08
Ellington was not the only jazz musician fascinated by the Bard. Black British jazz vocalist Dame Cleo Laine and her husband, the composer and saxophonist John Dankworth, recorded “Shakespeare and All That Jazz” in 1964. It was ”retro reviewed” in 2019 by Thomas Cunniffe, the founder, editor, and principal writer for Jazz History Online.
The texts cover Shakespeare’s sonnets, comedies (“Midsummer Night’s Dream”, “As You Like It”, “Twelfth Night”, “Love’s Labors Lost” and “Much Ado About Nothing”) and tragedies (“Macbeth” and “Cymbeline”). Four of the musical settings are the same Arthur Young arrangements Laine recorded in 1959, two others are adaptations of movements from the Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn suite, “Such Sweet Thunder,” and the remainder are Dankworth originals. Except for the side closers, “Dunsinane Blues” (an adaptation from “Macbeth” possibly inspired by a Leonard Bernstein example in his lecture “What is Jazz?”) and “The Compleat Works” (a breezy catalogue of Shakespeare’s play titles), all of the works include Shakespeare’s texts as he wrote them.
These texts aren’t necessarily easy to sing, but you’d never tell from Laine’s effortless performances. She takes these tongue-twisting lyrics and phrases them in ways that make them fit right into their modern jazz settings. The Ellington/Strayhorn pieces were set to sonnet forms, and “Take All My Loves” (originally titled “Sonnet for Hank Cinq”) has an extremely wide-ranging melody that Laine sings as if it were a simple ditty. Dankworth creates an atmospheric background with clarinets and harp for the other Ellington/Strayhorn piece, “My Love is as a Fever” (“Sonnet for Caesar”), and Laine’s legato performance is especially effective. On “Duet of Sonnets” (sonnets 23 and 24), and “Witches Fair and Foul” (combining Titania from “Midsummer” and the three witches from “Macbeth”), Laine and Dankworth use the stereo soundscape and creative overdubbing to have Laine singing two and three different melodic lines at once. She makes a dramatic change to her vocal timbre in portraying the “Macbeth” witches, so much so that you might not recognize her at first hearing.
This Twitter user shares cover art and other snapshots from jazz history. “Shakespeare and All That Jazz” hit their feed in 2021.
Thanks to YouTube, we can enjoy this live 2007 performance of songs from the album.
Part I:
Part II:
The jazz tradition of jammin’ to Shakespeare continues with pianist, composer, and arts educator Daniel Kelly, featuring vocal phenom Frederick Johnson in his program, “Shakespeare in Jazz: All the World’s a Song.”
Shakespeare in Jazz: All the World’s a Song is an engaging, participatory celebration of Shakespeare's work, offering an exciting new way to experience the his genius. Great for those discovering his plays for the first time and for Shakespeare aficionados alike!
Throughout the concert, audience members will join Daniel's jazz group, featuring an amazing jazz vocalist, as they sing along to catchy, original songs based on Midsummer Night’s Dream, Twelfth Night, Macbeth, Hamlet and many more!
Shakespeare in Jazz features the tremendous talents of jazz vocalist Frederick Johnson and Nicole Zuraitis. Johnson has performed on stage with such musical greats as Chick Corea & Christian McBride and has performed as an opening act for Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, Aretha Franklin, George Benson, B.B. King and many others. Rising star and GRAMMY-nominee Nicole Zuraitis has toured around the world, released four award-winning albums and is the vocalist world-famous Birdland Big Band in New York City.)
This performance is from 2018.
