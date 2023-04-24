Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways

In a remarkable turn of events, Fox News is cutting ties with top network host Tucker Carlson. The move is effective immediately; in a shockingly terse press statement, Fox provided no explanation for the move. He's just out.

FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.

Tucker Carlson was the network's most popular host. He was also by far its most extreme figure, regularly propping up virulently racist conspiracy theories, elevating white nationalist figures, and brazenly lying on the nightly airwaves.