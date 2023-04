The long and winding racist, anti-immigrant, homophobic, invective-strewn road of Tucker Carlson at Fox news has come to an unceremonious end. It is a perfect finish to the rage-filled tenure of a ginormous windbag who has done so much to harm the public discourse since his show premiered in 2016.

Tucker Carlson and Fox parting ways set the news ablaze, and the reactions came in sizzling and fast.

