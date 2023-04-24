Heritage Foundation's latest blueprint for wrecking the federal gov't was published Friday

Dr. Ben Carson authored the Heritage Foundation's Housing and Urban Development chapter of its new blueprint for remaking the federal government.

Hoping perhaps to gain some new relevance after 50 years of pushing its reactionary agenda, the Heritage Foundation on Friday published the latest edition of its “Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise,” a rightist manifesto of 900 pages spread over 30 chapters—some of it written by former Trump officials—on how to wreck federal agencies, including kneecapping environmental regulations.

In a statement, Heritage President Kevin Roberts said:

“For over two years, the Left has ignored the voice of everyday Americans leading to crippling inflation, biological males dominating women’s sports, rampant violence, and a crisis in education not seen in decades. Our country is all but unrecognizable.”

The authors of those 30 chapters include William Perry Pendley, who, on an acting basis, headed up the Bureau of Land Management under Trump. He wrote the chapter on the Interior Department, asserting that environmental radicals have controlled the department since the Carter administration. He didn’t mention the crooked extremist James G. Watt, who ran the Interior for two years under Ronald Reagan, or the extremist Gale Norton who ran it for five years under George W. Bush.

Ken Cuccinelli, who formerly served as a U.S. senator, attorney general of Virginia, and Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security, wrote the Homeland Security chapter. Dr. Benjamin S. Carson, who formerly led the Housing and Urban Development, wrote the HUD chapter.

Kelsey Burger at E&E News wrote on Friday (paywall):

Bernard McNamee, a former commissioner at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, wrote the section on the Department of Energy and FERC. And by Mandy Gunasekara, the former Trump EPA chief of staff and Heritage fellow, wrote the EPA chapter. “The challenge of creating a conservative EPA,” she wrote, “will be to balance justified skepticism toward an agency that has long been amenable to being coopted by the Left for political ends against the need to implement the agency’s true function: protecting public health and the environment in cooperation with the states.” Gunasekara suggests reversing or easing many environmental regulations, like on air quality and superpollutants known as hydrofluorocarbons, and removing the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program for operations not currently being regulated.

McNamee argues for “American energy dominance,” code for promoting more fossil fuel projects, and wants a future Republican administration to eliminate “climate-change interference” in Department of Energy approvals of liquefied natural gas exports.

The mandate costs $35.

Here’s the whole chapter list: