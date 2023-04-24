North Dakota governor signs 6-week abortion ban into law

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards (L) speaks with North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (C) before the start of a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and governors visiting from states around the country in the East Room of the White House on February 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

North Dakota on Monday adopted one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country as Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation banning the procedure at six weeks of pregnancy, even in cases of rape or incest.

“This bill clarifies and refines existing state law ... and reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state," Burgum said in a statement.

The law is designed to take effect immediately, but last month the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds. Last week, lawmakers said they planned to pass the latest bill to send a message to the state’s high court signaling that the people of North Dakota want to restrict abortion.

