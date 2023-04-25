Cheers and Jeers: Tuesday

If you get blocked by the WaPost paywall, you can read more about progressive candidates running in state and local races here at Greg Sargent’s Twitter feed.

“Helping Democrats build sustainable power for the long-haul.”

Win or lose—and something like 700 of their candidates have already won—these Democrats will gain valuable experience while Run for Something compiles a huge knowledge bank of expertise for future campaigns. This is the kind of local grassroots campaigning that Democrats have been clamoring for, and so far they’re succeeding in a big way.

If you can spare a few bucks, they’d sure appreciate the support—their Act Blue page is here. In their words: “In 2008-2016, Democrats and progressives lost over 1,000 state, local, and federal offices because we neglected our political infrastructure. We're determined not to repeat the same mistakes.”

Follow Run for Something on evil Facebook here and evil Twitter here.

-

Cheers and Jeers for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Note: In light of Tucker Carlson’s firing from Fox News, the sun will shine, the birds will sing, and church bells will ring. Thank you for your attention. —God

By the Numbers:

6 days!!!

Days 'til Lei Day: 6

Days 'til the APC National Pie Championship in Orlando: 6

Rise in InBev stock since the cultists started their hate boycott of Bud Lite: 6%

Year Bed, Bath & Beyond went into business: 1971

Date on which coupons at Bed, Bath & Beyond, which is closing its doors for good, will no longer be accepted: 4/26/23

Average length of a major league baseball game at its peak in 2021: 3hrs 11mins

Current average length now that new rules designed to speed up play have gone into effect: 2hrs 39mins

Puppy Pic of the Day: Bailey meets a motley crew…

CHEERS to the manager's manager. President Biden is expected to announce his reelection bid shortly (maybe today), and he's going to need a good campaign manager to craft a winning message. He appears to have found one, given the accolades being sent her way:

[Julie] Chavez Rodriguez, one of the most prominent Latinas in the administration and a granddaughter of the late labor leader Cesar Chavez, is a senior adviser to the president and the director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. […] "It makes sense to bring someone with her bona fides to Biden’s campaign leadership team," said Maria Teresa Kumar, the president and CEO of Voto Latino, a nonprofit organization that seeks to boost Latino participation in elections. Chavez Rodriguez was a deputy campaign manager on Biden's general election team in 2020 after a stint as traveling chief of staff on Vice President Kamala Harris' unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. Before that, she worked in Harris' Senate office, as a senior official in the Office of Public Engagement in President Barack Obama's White House and as the director of programs at the Cesar E. Chavez Foundation.

May her strategy be sound and her elbows be sharp.

JEERS to doing the bare minimum. Are you sitting down? You really should be sitting down in anticipation of what I'm about to tell you, because the media are in full-meltdown mode over something Mike Pence says he plans to do when he takes his seat in the witness chair. Golly, I hope his face doesn’t break…

Former Vice President Mike Pence promised to “tell the truth” when he testifies before a federal grand jury probing the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. “We’ll obey the law, we’ll tell the truth."

How big of him. I always thought having to tell the truth under oath was something reserved for the commoners. But good for him. If he stays true to his word, we should give him a reward via the spiciest food his palate has ever experienced: a vanilla wafer.

CHEERS to genome sweet genome. On April 25, 1953, scientists identified DNA for the first time. Its appearance is described by the U.S. National Library of Medicine as "two long strands that form a spiral called a double helix." Or, as many wrongly-convicted prisoners have come to describe it: two long strands that form a lifeline.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

The story of the miracle pine: the only tree out of 70,000 to survive the 2011 tsunami in Japan being protected and restored



[read more: https://t.co/1CPkvp36A1] pic.twitter.com/HFQZPRAkqf — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 23, 2023

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

JEERS to unwelcome intrusions. Maine is such a quiet little fishing village. After we wipe the sleepies from our eyes in the morning, we don our frilly best and go out to greet our neighbors before putting in a good day's work and then going home to spend a relaxing evening by the fire sipping chowder and telling tales of the sea. Or so it used to be until this month, when reality intruded and we became part of two nationwide calamities:

Mass murder: Four people dead in Bowdoin, but that wasn't enough for the murderer so he started shooting at passing motorists in Yarmouth. Train derailment negligence: In Somerset County, a freight train jumped the tracks, and the railway is doing such a piss-poor job cleaning it up that the state is threatening to do the work properly and then send 'em the bill.

So I guess the slogan has been stood on its head: As goes the nation, so goes Maine. Gee, thanks a lot, nation.

CHEERS to the generosity of the "net"-roots. Today is April 25th—World Malaria Day. The World Health Organization's theme this year is “Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement," with emphasis on the third one. While progress has been made testing and treating children, it's still not enough to make the kind of dent one would hope humanity would've made against the mosquito-borne disease by now:

● Just over half (53%) of children under 5 years of age and pregnant women in sub-Saharan Africa slept under an insecticide-treated net (ITN) in 2021. ● Only one third (35%) of pregnant women received the WHO-recommended 3-dose regimen of intermittent preventive therapy in 2021---a figure that has remained largely unchanged in recent years. True fact: it’s against the law in over 45 countries for mosquitoes to shake their booty. ● About one third of children with a fever (35%) were not taken to a health provider for any form of care or treatment, based on household surveys in sub-Saharan Africa conducted between 2015 and 2021, and poorer households were less likely to seek care for their febrile child. Less than 1% of children access treatment from community health workers. ● Other threats to the malaria response in the African continent include growing parasite resistance to antimalarial drug regimens and an invasive mosquito that adapts easily to urban environments.

If you feel inclined, you can help fund mosquito nets and other life-saving measures being distributed by United to Beat Malaria. As Kossack Denise Oliver Velez is fond of saying: "Got ten dollars? Save a child's life. It's that simple." If only everything was.

Ten years ago in C&J: April 25, 2013

CHEERS to gardens of Eden: outer space edition. A NASA telescope has spotted a trio of planets that are in the so-called "habitable zone." They're pristine, their climate is just right, and the lands and seas haven't been ravaged by the fossil fuel industry and unfettered industrialization. Said the Koch brothers: "That's okay—we can fix that."

And just one more…

CHEERS to the apple of CBS's eye. Happy 115th birthday today to CBS News legend Edward R. “Good Night, and Good Luck” Murrow. He had more journalistic integrity in his pinky than many of today's journalistic misfits (too many of whom call CBS News home) have on their entire resumes. He was a fighter for journalistic independence free of the entertainment side of television, and his clipped and unemotional delivery only added to his gravitas. From his New York Times obituary:

One former staff member recalled the instruction Mr. Murrow gave to his newsmen. The reporter must never sound excited even if bombs are falling outside, Mr. Morrow said. Truman hangs out with Murrow. Oh, to be a fly on one of those lawn chairs. Rather, the reporter should imagine that he has just returned to his hometown and that the local editor has asked him to dinner with, for example, a banker and a professor. "After dinner," Mr. Murrow counseled, "your host asks you 'Well, what was it like?' As you talk, the maid is passing the coffee and her boyfriend, a truck driver, is waiting for her in the kitchen and listening. You are supposed to describe things in terms that make sense to the truck driver without insulting the intelligence of the professor."

Unfortunately chain-smoking (up to three packs a day) snuffed out his life prematurely at 57—lung cancer. Hear excerpts of his W.W. II and McCarthy hearing reports here. And, hey, don’t smoke.

Have a tolerable Tuesday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-