Militarizing our schools is not the answer to gun violence

The argument for arming teachers is rooted in the belief that it would deter potential shooters and minimize casualties in the event of an attack. However, this idea has been dispelled by a number of researchers, experts, and educators who argue that this policy is based on the assumption that teachers, many of whom have no prior experience with firearms, could effectively engage a shooter in a high-stress situation. It also neglects the potential for accidental discharges and other mishaps, which could pose an even greater danger to students and staff and sets extreme, unfair expectations on teachers in moments of crisis. After all, if trained cops don’t always respond quickly or correctly, like happened in Uvalde, Texas, then how could we expect that of teachers who are paid even less?

In fact, several studies suggest that such policies are ineffective in reducing the likelihood of school shootings or disarming shooters. In fact, they may actually increase violence in schools. A 2021 study examining nearly 40 years of school shootings found that the rate of deaths was 2.83 times greater in schools with armed guards. A number of national studies also found that armed guards lead to more arrests and expulsions in a way that disproportionately impacts Black students, other students of color, and disabled students.

Moreover, the presence of armed teachers in schools creates an atmosphere of anxiety and mistrust, undermining the educational mission. Schools should be safe havens where students can focus on learning and personal growth, not war zones where they must constantly be on guard for potential threats. Introducing firearms into classrooms, even in the hands of well-intentioned teachers, disrupts the delicate balance of trust and authority that is essential for effective learning.

We must address the root causes of gun violence in our society rather than merely responding with reactive measures that do little to address the underlying issues. Comprehensive gun reform, including universal background checks and closing loopholes, must be a priority for lawmakers. Investment in mental health resources and early intervention programs can also help identify and support at-risk individuals before they pose a threat to themselves or others.

Arming teachers and increasing the presence of armed police in schools primarily serves the gun lobby, not our children and communities. In reality, these measures only perpetuate a culture of fear and violence. Instead of sacrificing our children's sense of security and well-being for an illusion of safety, we should focus on evidence-based solutions that promote a nurturing and safe learning environment.

