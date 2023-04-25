Biden announces reelection campaign with a focus on fighting for personal freedom

President Biden continues to press the idea that America can hold onto, and even expand the personal freedoms that should define the nation.

“The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom,” said Biden “I know what I want the answer to be and I think you do too. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for reelection.”

Just as he did during his first term, Biden continues to describe America as a good place that faces a threat of making a wrong turn. “I know America,” said Biden in his Tuesday video. “I know we’re good and decent people. I know we’re still a country that believes in honesty and respect.”

As if to immediately test that idea, Republicans have put out a response video—a video that uses AI-generated fake images, and lists a set of fake disasters including China invading Taiwan and officials “closing the city of San Francisco,” whatever that means. The Republican video could not possibly do a better job of defining the stakes if it had been made by Biden’s team, because every moment of it is simply what the president says he is fighting against: hyperbolic fear mongering and massive lies.

The chances that Biden will not just be facing a reelection but a rematch against Donald Trump continue to increase as other Republican candidates have found very little traction with Trump supporters. From the beginning, Republicans seemed to believe that after joining Trump in a platform of hate and conspiracy theories, that energy could be transferred to another candidate when Trump repeatedly failed to grow his base. However, that has so far turned out to be not true, where the core of the Republican Party is now frantically connected to Trump, and Trump only.

While the news media continues to point out President Biden’s age as a potential issue, there has not been any real challenger within the Democratic Party. Now that Biden has made it official, the idea that anyone else would step in seems highly unlikely.